Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Patrick Mahomes Has Most Perfect Answer for Fans

With the 2024 presidential election drawing closer, it's that time of the year when one has to make a right call and vote their preferred ones and Patrick Mahomes has a very perfect answer to the Donald Trump vs Joe Biden debate.

Here is how the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has given a powerful reply inspiring the fans without taking a dig at anyone.

Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Patrick Mahomes has a perfect reply

Patrick Mahomes will definitely be voting in the upcoming US presidential election; however, he is keeping it to himself and doesn't want to influence others about his beliefs and opinions.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Mahomes was asked who he will be voting for this November, Donald Trump or Joe Biden to which the three-time Super Bowl champion replied that he doesn't want to force anyone to “vote for a certain president.”

The two-time NFL MVP would rather want people to do their own research. He further stated, “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

Patrick Mahomes is not the only one; Dwayne Johnson will also not endorse anyone for the 2024 presidential election

Just like the three-time Super Bowl MVP, Dwayne Johnson believes in keeping his political opinions to himself by not publicly revealing them. Last month, in an interview with Fox & Friends, The Scorpion King actor stated that he doesn't want to endorse anyone in the 2024 election.

The Rock further stated that it's not because he is “afraid,” but the 52-year-old WWE star doesn't want to “influence” others and will keep his political opinions between him and the “ballot box.”

So it is clear that with such a huge level of influence these celebrities have, Mahomes and The Rock don't want to put their beliefs on others and do what they think is best for them by doing some research.

The 28-year-old quarterback often denies weighing on controversial matters by giving an absolute answer without dragging others down.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, who is gearing up for a three-peat this season, joined LeBron James in the “More Than A Vote” campaign ahead of the 2020 election to encourage black people to register to vote.

