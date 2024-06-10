Donna Kelce feels THIS Makes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Relationship A Serious One

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce shed light on the NFL star’s relationship with Taylor Swift. She recently made an appearance on The Martha Stewart Podcast. As expected, the proud mom was questioned about the most popular couple in the town right now.

Donna Kelce revealed that she thinks the power couple is friendly and gorgeous. Their loving and caring nature makes them compatible with each other. The superstar’s mother believes the couple will spend the rest of their lives together. The couple’s common qualities will never let them part ways.

Donna Kelce on Travis Kelce’s fashion

Travis Kelce recently spent nearly $80,000 on clothing and other accessories. His mother explained his love for fashion during the podcast. She said that Kelce is a fashionista. The NFL star takes pride in his image.

Travis cares about how he looks. However, he doesn’t do so to be perfect. He aims to put smiles on people’s faces at times. Donna added that Travis dresses the way he wants to. But most of the time it’s to make people laugh or talk.



Donna Kelce concluded that the 3x Super Bowl Champion loves to be the center of attention. Travis is excelling in other fields too. The Chiefs tight end will host a game show on Amazon Prime. He will also feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage

Travis Kelce flew down to Paris to attend Swift’s Eras Tour concert. The love birds went on a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy. They were spotted being intimate with each other on multiple occasions.

Swift and Kelce had booked an 18th-century hotel. They went on long walks. The couple even had a cozy dinner. They enjoyed a rainy boat ride. There have been speculations about their potential marriage date.

Their families believe that an engagement might happen sooner than later. In fact, Jason Kelce hinted about the couple’s wedding in a recent New Heights episode.