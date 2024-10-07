Donna Kelce Shares How She Keeps Sons Travis and Jason Grounded Despite Their Rising Fame

Donna Kelce takes pride in the men her sons have become. In Glamour’s 2024 ‘Women of the Year: The Moms’ Kelce, 71, openly shared her experience of transitioning from motherhood to grandmotherhood, as her 36-year-old son, Jason Kelce, now has three children. She also reflected on watching her younger son, Travis Kelce, 34, embrace his role as an uncle.

"It’s fun! Watching your children with their own kids—discovering what kind of parents they'll become and seeing your son as a father—it’s just amazing. How can they be so gentle and still such fierce competitors on the field?" she said, referring to Jason, who has daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with his wife Kylie Kelce.

"Travis is a wonderful uncle, and Jason is an amazing father. It's heartwarming to see how nurturing, kind, and gentle they are—especially with girls," Kelce added.

Their actions, while touching, come as no surprise to Kelce. She made a conscious effort to keep them grounded as their careers grew, reminding them that they are just like everyone else, she told ‘Glamour’.

"I remind them of their childhood to show they’re no different—like all the broken windows and the countless times neighbors called me," Kelce said.

"They weren’t mean or bad children; they were just very rambunctious," she explained. "I think it’s about taking them back to their childhood—what they appreciate most and where they had the opportunity to grow."

Travis Kelce has had a slow start to the NFL season, with only eight receptions for 69 yards in the first three games—the lowest output of his career for any three-game stretch. While the Kansas City Chiefs have performed well overall, Kelce's individual stats have faced criticism, with some analysts questioning whether personal distractions have affected his focus.

Kelce, however, has stated that he prioritizes the team’s success over his personal numbers, showing his dedication to the offensive strategy. The Chiefs believe his production will pick up as the season continues, and fans are optimistic about seeing him return to his usual dominant form.

