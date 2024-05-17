Donovan Mitchell Responds to Rumors that he ‘Grew Frustrated’ With Teammates’ Lack of Maturity

On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers from the playoffs in the round with a five-game series Immediately following this, questions arose regarding Donovan Mitchell's continuation with the Cavaliers next season.

Cleveland.com recently suggested that Mitchell has shown frustration with some teammates for their perceived lack of maturity, focus, readiness for playoffs, and willingness to listen. This suggested that his time with the Cavs might be coming to an end.

However, Mitchell punctured these rumors on Thursday through a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "Yeah aight [cap] I'm sick of y'all sometimes!"

Mitchell has held back on commenting about his future. Even so, speculation has been rife that he may consider playing elsewhere ever since his trade to the Cavaliers. The New York Knicks seem to be the most likely new home for him.

At 28 years old and set to earn $35.4 million next season, with a play option for the 2025-26 season, Mitchell is a desirable trade target for contending teams across the league.

ALSO READ: Knicks Insider Reveals How an 'Epic Fart' in Locker Room Brought Team Together Before Game 5 vs Pacers

Lakers Eyeing Donovan Mitchell if Contract Extension with Cavs Falls Through

The persists regarding the probability of Donovan Mitchell prolonging his contract this summer. The Cavaliers would very much prefer him to extend his tenure or express confidence in their team.

If Mitchell opts not to stick with the franchise, the Cavs have the challenging task of strategizing a trade for their star player to avoid losing him entirely in the 2025 free agency.

As Jason Lloyd of The Athletic proposes, the Lakers could be a potential destination should a trade transpire.

“Assuming Mitchell refuses a Cleveland extension over the summer, the Cavs need to scrutinize trade possibilities — the Lakers will likely be leading the pack. Considering Mitchell’s current calf injury, there's a chance he's worn a Cavs uniform for the last time."

If the Cavaliers decided to trade Mitchell, it's not shocking that Los Angeles would be one of their first calls. As per reports, the Lakers previously considered acquiring

Donovan Mitchell at the trading deadline. Given their current reserve of three future first-round draft picks, Los Angeles can afford to pursue a third superstar aggressively.

Presumably, an early call would go to the Lakers, who have both the players and the picks to make a trade happen, making it an intriguing proposition.

However, this situation isn't a foregone conclusion. The Cavs' asking price, what other teams bring to the table, and Mitchell's availability all remain uncertain.

Regardless, while Mitchell’s future with the Cavs hangs in the balance, Lakers fans should keep a watchful eye on the situation.

