'Don’t care about....': Lions star QB Jared Goff and legend Barry Sanders skip over Skip Bayless with perfect response

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff and legend Barry Sanders demonstrated his indifference towards sports commentator Skip Bayless's opinions.

Their recent interaction with commentator Skip Bayless resonates with Detroit's never-say-die spirit.

Jared Goff skips Skip Bayless

In response to Skip Bayless's tweet about the Detroit Lions' chances in the NFC championship, Jared Goff displayed a dismissive attitude.

Bayless had tweeted, "Congrats, Lions. You have won the right to get blown out at San Francisco. But hey, great year."

This comment was typical of Bayless's provocative style.

When confronted with this statement during a radio show appearance, Goff's reaction was straightforward: "No, I don’t care about anything he says. You can stop now. Anything those guys say on daytime TV, you can skip over that."

He clearly stated his lack of interest in anything Bayless had to say.

And it wasn't just Goff, Skip Bayless, known for his controversial sports opinions, made a remark about Barry Sanders, stating that Sanders was not in his top five running backs.

Bayless critiqued Sanders for his inability to run between the tackles and for plays that "went nowhere fast," summarizing his view by saying Sanders was "not special."

In response, Sanders dismissively said, "Skip Bayless thinks I am overrated. I would not really worry about anything that guy says. Go Detroit Lions."

Advertisement

However, Jared Goff's disregard for Skip Bayless' dismissive remarks underscores his mental toughness and concentration, essential traits for any high-level athlete.

Despite Bayless's skepticism, the Lions had just secured their first NFC championship berth in over three decades, a significant achievement that overshadowed Bayless's critical views.

Jared Goff and Barry Sanders' dismissive attitudes have resonated with Detroit Lions fans.

Detroit Lions fans call out Skip Bayless

The Lions' community has not held back in their support for their team and players.

Fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Bayless's remarks. A fan commented, "Skip is irrelevant"

Another said, "Bayless is trash"

Lions fans didn't hold back, another commented, "Skippy needs to be off the air."

Another questioned, "Who’s Skip Bayless?"

Another highlighted, "When you have Barry putting you on blast you probably stepped out of line. That man is as chill and mild mannered as they come"

What are you thoughts on Skip Bayless comments of Detroit Lions?

Also read: When Lamar Jackson brutally roasted a fan for trying to troll him