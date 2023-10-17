‘Don't care who the alpha is’: How LeBron James’ humor helped diffuse tension with Kobe Bryant ahead of 2008 Olympics

In 2008, LeBron James, who is a current or former small forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Kobe Bryant, who was the shooting guard for the Lakers at the time, were highly regarded as two of the top players in the NBA. Regrettably, their time in the Lakers never coincided. Bryant, then 29, had just received his first (and only) MVP award, while 23-year-old James ranked among the top four vote-getters, following behind Kevin Garnett and Chris Paul, but surpassing another future Laker, Dwight Howard. Both Bryant and James earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team.

During the 2011 playoffs, Kidd competed against both Bryant and James. Initially, his Dallas team prevailed over the Lakers in a 2011 Western Conference Semifinals series, marking the end of Phil Jackson's tenure as head coach. The Mavericks then triumphed over LeBron James's Miami Heat in a six-game 2011 Finals series.

Coach Krzyzewski reflects on the valuable role comedy played in the bond between Bryant and James. "He's hilarious," Bryant had commented on James in a joint interview from that period. "I mean, non-stop. It doesn't stop!"

Boozer adds, "But they bounced off each other so wonderfully, and you got two alphas in the prime of their careers that don't care who the alpha is [between them]," which is very rare."

Comparing Kobe and LeBron: Kobe's Strong Work Ethic

There was a period when Kobe Bryant was considered one of the top athletes in the league. However, not even during his prime could his physicality match LeBron James's larger-than-life stature. But the greatest difference between Kobe and LeBron isn't their physical traits.

Interestingly, they share several similarities. Both of them are central figures in their respective top-ranking teams. They're currently the two most admired players in the league. And for the past four years, the "Kobe or LeBron" debate has been a constant, with LeBron securing a majority of the votes this season.

LeBron, who was last year's MVP, is expected to maintain that streak, not only this year but also in the many years to come. His team again tops the league in regular season victories. If being "the finest player globally" entails churning out incredible statistics and dunks worthy of a video game, then he has got that honor clinched.

Kobe has laboriously secured every bit of hard-earned respect he enjoys. He reinvented himself several times. First, he overcame his ego and standoffishness early in his career. Then, he faced the Colorado sexual assault case incident. There was the tumultuous breakup with Shaquille O'Neal, which shook Los Angeles and his very own trade demand.

Despite all, Kobe persevered. His response was a victory. He started the 2007-08 season by being booed in his stadium but concluded it with 20,000 supporters enthusiastically chanting three letters as he was bestowed with the MVP award.

