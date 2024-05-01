‘Don’t Give Me This Victim S**t’: Jimmy Smith Blasts Ronda Rousey’s Treatment of Backstage Workers in Scathing Exposé

Why is Jimmy Smith taking a hard stand now? The timing is no coincidence. Ronda Rousey's new book, 'Our Fight,' has stirred the pot, claiming victimhood in a world where she dominated headlines and octagons. Smith, a voice familiar to MMA and wrestling fans, isn't buying it.

On SiriusXM's 'Unlocking The Cage,' he delivers a raw, unfiltered take on Rousey's real impact—off-camera. He challenges her narrative, spotlighting her interactions with the lesser-seen crew who, according to him, bore the brunt of her not-so-champion demeanor. Isn’t it time someone spoke up for those behind the scenes?

All Credit, No Blame?: Smith Questions Rousey’s Sportsmanship

Jimmy Smith pulled no punches when he detailed Ronda Rousey’s behavior toward the team working behind the scenes. "I’ve never been a religious person," Smith begins. "One of the things I’ve always said about God, he gets all the credit, none of the blame. That’s what Ronda Rousey wants. All the credit, none of the blame."

He didn't stop there. Smith dove deeper, revealing how Rousey's attitude extended far beyond the octagon. "I want credit for all my wins, my losses, I had CTE and all this and all that. I'm the greatest to ever do it. But when it didn't work, it was so, and so, and so and so, and never me," he disclosed.

According to Smith, Rousey's refusal to acknowledge her defeats or give credit to competitors like Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes only underscored her skewed view of accountability.

Did Ronda Rousey Bully Backstage Workers?

Then, Smith shifted focus from Rousey's public facade to her private interactions. "I don't talk a lot out of school. I don’t talk about things behind the scenes," he prefaced.

"Let me let ya in on something. Ronda, if you are listening, the people behind the scenes — camera people, audio people, people you can push around, people you can bully, and the people you can talk down to can't stand your f***ing ass."

His recounting of the crew’s experiences with Rousey painted a starkly different picture from her celebrated public persona. "Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn't stand her," Smith continued.

He described her as miserable and mean, starkly contrasting to the champion the public saw. "She was a b*tch to us from the moment she sat down to the moment she got up. Like it's our fault; she has to do this interview to hype something or her next fight, and she's just miserable and mean to us, and we can't stand her. Don't give me this victim s**t."

What do you think? Does knowing this side of Rousey change how you view her legacy? Let’s talk about it.