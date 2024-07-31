‘Don’t Think He Is Going to Be Fair’: CM Punk on Seth Rollins Refereeing WWE SummerSlam Match vs Drew McIntyre

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has reached a fever pitch. The duo are set to finally collide at WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2024.

But has the addition of Seth Rollins to the equation as the special guest referee raised concerns for CM Punk, given their heated relationship?

During the latest edition of Raw, Seth Rollins revealed that he volunteered to officiate this high-octane match.

This begs the question: Is CM Punk nervous about Seth Rollins being the referee in his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre? In a recent interview, the Second City State revealed if Rollins’ presence makes him nervous.

CM Punk on whether Seth Rollins’ presence in his upcoming match bothers him

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the Best in the World, CM Punk, discussed a wide range of topics. At one point, Punk was questioned about whether he felt nervous about Seth Rollins’ presence in his match this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Punk revealed that, while he doesn’t expect Rollins to call the match down to the middle, he is not bothered that Rollins is officiating the match.

He stated at First Take: “I don’t think he is going to be fair … I don’t know if I have the capacity to be nervous about it because I’m nervous about great other many things leading up to Saturday. I almost can’t worry about it.”

Advertisement

Also Read: CM Punk Makes Pitch for Him and John Cena Ahead of His WWE Retirement

Although Punk doesn’t seem nervous about Seth Rollins calling the shots in his match against Drew McIntyre, it’s not too far-fetched to believe that Rollins could help McIntyre beat Punk. After all, it’s wrestling. And drama is guaranteed.

Moreover, even though McIntyre and Rollins have had their fair share of ups and downs in the past, they have a common enemy. Therefore, CM Punk will have to watch over both of his shoulders in his match at SummerSlam.

Nonetheless, CM Punk is ready to go to blows with McIntyre. The former World Champion also revealed his readiness for his first televised WWE singles matches in over a decade.

It remains to be seen how things play out for CM Punk at SummerSlam.

What is CM Punk’s beef with Seth Rollins?

Advertisement

Seth Rollins’ hatred for CM Punk is palpable. The Visionary has been vocal about his bitterness toward CM Punk in the recent past. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, while Punk was still in AEW, Rollins called him a “cancer” and pleaded for him to stay away from WWE. But, what really made Rollins hostile towards Punk?

Well, it all started when CM Punk became a pundit on WWE Backstage in 2019. The Kingslayer did not take kindly to Punk’s views, leading to a war of words between the duo on X.

After Punk made his groundbreaking return at Survivor Series 2023, Rollins was visibly irate and even flipped Punk off in his hometown, Chicago.

It should also be noted that Punk and Rollins were reportedly set to face off at WrestleMania XL. However, Punk’s injury at the Royal Rumble kept him on the sidelines.

Even though Punk is entirely focused on Drew McIntyre at present, he is already on a collision course with Seth Rollins. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins rigs the match to favor Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

Read More: CM Punk Picture With AEW Stars Has Wrestling Fans Buzzing