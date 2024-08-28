‘Don’t Want to Be So Critical’: Tom Brady Explains Why He Wants to Control His Temper as FOX Analyst

Tom Brady is all set to kick off his official broadcasting debut when the upcoming NFL season starts. However, the retired National Football League star has explained why he wants to control his temper when he is acting as an analyst for FOX Sports. Recently, the seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about several things while he sat for a conversation with Stephen A. Smith.

During their wide range of topics, Brady disclosed how he wants to act like a successful analyst for an athlete who has such a reputation as him. The five-time Super Bowl MVP would instead try to not show his actual reaction during the broadcast.

Brady told Smith, “The most challenging thing is when I see something and I think, ‘Oh, that was horrible,’ but I just can’t say that on TV.” Explaining the reason behind it, he said, “Because there are parents and there are family members, and I don’t want to always necessarily say it in that way.”

The 47-year-old then disclosed his reaction during his playing days. The former New England Patriots star stated that he would move to the sidelines and say, “You are the worst quarterback in the world. How could you possibly make that throw? That was terrible.”

Meanwhile, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player doesn't want to be "critical,” and the reason behind it is that he doesn't necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play. I don’t think I’m going to dial back to make something that was negative into a neutral or a positive.”

Brady stated that he would “point out” the mistakes and how to make them better instead of criticism because “the criticism of a player is different (than) the criticism of a play.” It is to be seen how the experienced legend would be reacting during the games.

Brady will be making his official broadcasting debut on September 8 with Kevin Burkhardt on FOX's No. 1 broadcast team. The former quarterback will be calling the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns Week 1 matchup. He decided to take the 2023 season off so that he could prepare to make his debut in the booth in 2024.

The multiple Super Bowl champion has held several records to his name. The player is known for his fitness and competitive nature even after his retirement. Brady decided to hang up his boots “for good” last year, which was his second and final good year in competitive sports.

The American football player has been spending as much time as he can with his family and his three children after retirement. And now, after more than a year of absence from the league, the former QB will be back as a commentator following his 10-year-long deal with the sports network.

In 2022, for a 10-year, $375 million, Brady signed this gigantic deal as the lead commentator of the sports network to become the highest-paid sports commentator so far. Fans are excited to see his favorite, who gave his 23 long years to the NFL, returning to the league.

