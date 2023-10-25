‘Don’t you ever do that’: When Michael Jordan tried to stop Stephen A. Smith from hyping up 20-year-old LeBron James

Stephen A. Smith disclosed a remarkable incident from 2005 when he found himself in an unexpected situation during the All-Star game in Denver. As Smith strolled down the street, a large black vehicle abruptly came to a halt adjacent to him. Overwhelmed with fear and uncertainty of his fate, he was taken aback as a window rolled down to reveal Charles Oakley.

Smith recounted how he was attending the NBA All-Star Weekend in Denver, and his profession led him to declare LeBron James as potentially the best 20-year-old player he'd ever witnessed due to James' physique and skillset.

While he was on his way, an intimidating black sedan pulled up alongside him and slowed down. As the window lowered, Oakley's grinning face appeared, followed by a surprising appearance by Michael Jordan. Jordan was irked by Smith's remarks about LeBron James, voicing his disapproval without any ambiguity.

"'Don't you ever say something like that again. Don't you ever do that Stephen A. Six rings, Stephen A. Can he get one please," stated Michael Jordan.

His decision to bring up his six championships in reaction to a young LeBron James depicts the extent of his competitiveness, as well as his determination to keep his legacy revered. It was indeed intriguing to observe Jordan's sensitivity towards comparisons of the greatest 20-year-old player in NBA history, especially given the fact LeBron had only played two seasons with the Cavaliers at that point.

When Michael Jordan refused to let LeBron James join a pick-up game

LeBron James, hailing from Akron, Ohio, idolized Michael Jordan, the legend from the Chicago Bulls, since his formative years as a promising basketball player. A chance to participate in a pick-up game with Jordan alongside other NBA professionals was an unparalleled opportunity for the young player.

However, Jordan held back LeBron's concern of injury due to the NBA professionals' enhanced physique and power.

The news of witnessing Jordan in action thrilled LeBron, prepared with his basketball gear, hoping for a spontaneous round with other professional NBA players. But Jordan declined his participation fearing an unnecessary risk.

LeBron was eager to participate, but Jordan decided in favor of his safety. The opportunity to compete against Jordan being a high school junior could have been memorable, but Jordan didn't want LeBron to risk injury competing against the NBA pros.

The competence and physical prowess of LeBron, although he was merely 16, posed a question of the possibilities if he had the chance to compete with Jordan. Despite this, Jordan saw promising potential in the young star and chose to protect LeBron's trajectory toward success without any hitches.

