Doris Burke Takes Viral Shot at Caitlin Clark During Celtics-Mavs Game 5 Broadcast

Doris Burke humorously pointed out the contrast in media coverage between NBA altercations and those involving rising basketball star Caitlin Clark during the Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks Game 5 broadcast.

The ESPN analyst took a viral jab at the Indiana Fever star Clark while a foul broke out between Boston Celtics’ Kristaps Porziņģis and Dallas Mavericks’ PJ Washington.

Doris Burke’s shot at Caitlin Clark during Celtics-Mavs Game 5 went viral

As the physical altercation broke out, Burke said, "If that were Caitlin Clark it might spark a debate for a week.”

The incident in question occurred in the second quarter when Celtics forward Kristaps Porziņģis was forcefully thrown to the ground by Mavericks forward P.J. Washington. Burke seized the opportunity to jest that if the talented young player Clark had been involved in such an altercation, it would undoubtedly fuel endless debates in the sports world.

WNBA buzzing around Caitlin Clark amid continuous foul play

Amid a flurry of controversial incidents and fervent discourse, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark finds herself at the epicenter of a storm in the WNBA. The buzz surrounding Clark intensified after she was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Angel Reese.

This attention comes on the heels of Clark's omission from the USA women’s basketball Olympic team this month, which raised eyebrows and sparked heated debates across various platforms. Despite being a standout player with notable contributions to the surging popularity of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark's rookie season has been marred by controversies and criticism.

While her exceptional talent and on-court prowess cannot be denied, her inexperience and inconsistent performances have led to a rocky start in her professional career. Moreover, Clark's omission from the Olympic roster saw political figures, media personalities, and fans from the right vehemently contesting the decision, while also dragging race into the discourse.

