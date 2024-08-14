Dr. Dre Reveals Plans to Join US Archery Team in 2028 LA Olympics; Slams Paris Games Over Raygun’s Breakdance

Dr. Dre is a legendary rapper and producer who has reshaped the music industry. He is setting his sights on an unexpected new challenge. This time, he competes in archery at the 2028 Olympic Games in his hometown of Los Angeles. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 59-year-old revealed his serious ambition. He wants to represent the USA in this unique sport.

Dre's desire to participate in the Olympics took many by surprise. “I’m trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028,” Dre stated with a mix of determination and excitement. “Archery. I’m dead-a** serious.” His statement highlights a surprising yet intriguing shift from his well-known career in music to the precision sport of archery.

Dre’s interest in archery is not entirely new. He shared that he was involved in the sport during his junior high school years. There, he was a member of his school’s archery team. After a long break from the sport, his passion was reignited when his son gifted him a complete archery setup.

Dre mentioned, “I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet, and I practice at 90,” demonstrating his commitment and preparation for the competitive demands of the sport.

The upcoming 2028 Olympics, set to be held in Los Angeles, add a personal touch to Dre’s aspirations. “Wouldn’t that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in L.A., and win the gold medal?” Dre mused. “I feel like I could do anything.” His excitement reflects not only his confidence but also the significance of the games being hosted in his hometown.

Dre’s decision to pursue archery comes after the 2024 Paris Games, where breakdancing was introduced as an Olympic sport. While he has expressed support for the inclusion of breakdancing, he has been critical of some performances, particularly that of Australian breaker Raygun. “I did not like that. It’s so many great breakdancers, I don’t know why they had this particular person doing that,” Dre said. “It was funny, I got some laughs out of it, but what the f***? There are incredible breakdancers out right now—I don’t know how that happened.”

Despite his critical view of breakdancing at the Paris Games, Dre’s focus has shifted entirely to his own Olympic goals. His dedication to archery is a testament to his willingness to embrace new challenges and passions beyond his established music career. The 2028 Olympics will not only be a chance for Dre to showcase his skills in a different arena but also an opportunity to inspire others through his journey.

Dre’s participation at the LA Games could add an exciting new dimension to the event. Whether or not he ultimately qualifies, his determination to excel in archery demonstrates a broader message of pursuing new goals and reinventing oneself. Dre’s story is a powerful example of how passion and dedication can drive individuals to explore new horizons, regardless of their previous achievements.