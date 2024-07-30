Dr. Umar Johnson Labels Jay-Z's Performance for Tom Brady as Betrayal to Black Community and Hip Hop

The New England Patriots broke rules to induct Tom Brady into their Hall of Fame. A grand ceremony was held on June 12, 2024, to make the NFL GOAT a Patriots Hall of Famer. Many celebrities, coaches, athletes, and Brady’s former teammates attended the event. Dr. Umar Johnson has slammed Jay-Z for his performance for Brady.

The Patriots chose June 12 for Brady’s Hall of Fame induction because the date reads 6/12. The legendary quarterback wore number 12 on his back and led the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Brady holds most of the franchise and league records as a quarterback. Jay-Z gave a rare performance at Brady’s induction last month, which resulted in backlash from Johnson.

Dr. Umar Johnson slams Jay-Z’s performance for Tom Brady

Brady used to walk out of the tunnel with the Patriots to Jiggas’ Public Service Announcement track. Jay-Z sang the track during his performance on June 12 at Gilette Stadium. “Foxborough, make some noise! Put one hand in the air for the G.O.A.T., Mr. Tom Brady, tonight!” Jay-Z said during his performance.

Dr. Umar Johnson recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue. The activist was not pleased with Jay-Z's performance at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction. Johnson revealed that he has been a long-time follower of the rapper. “If it wasn’t for Hip Hop, music, and culture, he might not be the megastar mega-billionaire that he is,” he said.

Johnson supported the criticism against Jay-Z. “You have no right — no right — honoring a white man,” Johnson said. He added that Tom Brady hasn’t done anything significant for the black community. Dr. Umar criticized the NFL and accused the league of destroying black men’s careers, including Colin Kaepernick.

“You have no right celebrating Tom Brady’s NFL career and at the same time not perform at the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop,” Johnson said. He believed that Jay-Z owed it to Hip Hop to perform at the 50th anniversary.

Dr. Umar Johnson praises Jay-Z and his wife for their contribution

Johnson admitted that Beyonce and Jay-Z do a lot more than other celebrities when it comes to giving back. But he still didn’t approve of the American rapper missing out on Hip Hop’s semicentenary celebration last year.

