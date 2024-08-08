Drake Confirms 'Too Good' Featuring Rihanna Was Written for Serena Williams; Admits Past Romance in Unseen Video

Drake has opened up about his past relationship with Serena Williams in a newly released, never-seen-before, studio session footage.

The Canadian rapper, now 37, hinted that his 2016 hit ‘Too Good’ was inspired by the renowned tennis player. He revealed this in a previously unseen video where he discusses the song's inspiration with his mother, Sandi Graham.

"I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena," Drake said about the track, which features Rihanna and is part of his fourth studio album, ‘Views.’

Drake says 'Too Good' was inspired by Serena Williams

Drake's fans have been eagerly exploring his recently launched website, 100 Gigs, which contains archival footage and unreleased songs.

One particular clip making rounds on social media shows Drake in a studio session, talking to his mother, Sandi Graham, who is off-camera.

During their chat, someone in the Grammy winner’s crew plays his 2016 collaboration with Rihanna, 'Too Good.' Mother and son then discuss the song.

Graham comments that Drake's music has been “very light,” and notes that he doesn’t delve “heavily into things,” but Drake disagrees.

"No, I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena," he says. “I gather!” Graham responds, seemingly not surprised about her son expressing his feelings in the song.

“I'm too good to you / I'm way too good to you / You take my love for granted / I just don't understand it,” the chorus repeats.

They start talking over each other, and moments later, 'Too Good' starts playing again. The studio engineer turns off the music to let their conversation continue.

"It's funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make. If I'm gonna talk about them, I'll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they'll like," Drake explains in the video. “I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”

Graham then asks a critical question: “And she is seeing someone else?”

“I don’t know, Mom,” the rapper replies.

It's unclear when the video was recorded, but the tennis star, now 42, is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. They tied the knot in November 2017 and have two daughters, Alexis Olympia, 6, and Adira, born in August 2023.

Rumors had circulated in the past that the hip-hop star and the former pro athlete were dating and possibly engaged at one point.

Serena Williams and Drake Dating Rumours

Details about Serena and Drake’s rumored romance are scarce, and neither has been openly discussed. They were known to be friends, with Drake seen supporting Serena at tennis matches since 2011. Relationship rumors didn’t surface until August 2015 when they were seen kissing at a Cincinnati restaurant.

'Too Good' — which features vocals from Rihanna, another of Drake’s exes — depicts a somewhat dysfunctional relationship where both parties feel their love is underappreciated.

Drake’s first verse touches on communication issues and growing distance. In contrast, by the third verse, he seems determined to make the romance work, even if it's casual.

'Views' was released in April 2016, and 'Too Good' later peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September of that year.

As noted by Drake’s mom in the video, Serena was dating Alexis when 'Too Good' was released, and the couple got engaged by the end of 2016.

In the song, Drake subtly hints at a conflict with Alexis, calling him a “groupie.” “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi,” he raps.