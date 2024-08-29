The New England Patriots have made their decision on who will lead their offense this upcoming season.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo announced Thursday morning that veteran Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback, edging out rookie Drake Maye for the coveted position.

During a press conference, Mayo made it clear that the organization is fully committed to Brissett.

"We have decided — or I have decided — that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season," Mayo stated.

He talked about the team's unwavering support, adding, "As an organization, we are 100% behind Jacoby."

The decision comes after careful consideration and communication with both quarterbacks.

Mayo revealed that he had spoken to Brissett and Maye separately and together, ensuring all parties were on the same page regarding the team's direction.

When questioned about the factors that led to this choice, Mayo acknowledged the complexity of the decision-making process.

"There are a lot of factors that led to this choice," he explained. "I think the hard part is thinking in the short term and the long term at the same time."

Despite the challenging nature of the decision, Mayo expressed confidence in Brissett's ability to lead the team to victory.

"As an organization, though, we feel like Jacoby gives us our best chance to win right now," he stated, highlighting the importance of immediate results in the NFL.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the decision to start Brissett seems to contradict Mayo's earlier statement that the best-performing quarterback would win the job.

During the preseason, Maye appeared to outshine Brissett statistically.

Brissett's preseason numbers were modest, completing just 5 of 14 passes for 36 yards with an interception in the end zone over three games.

In contrast, Maye showcased his potential by completing 21 of 34 attempts for 192 passing yards with a touchdown.

The rookie also demonstrated his dual-threat capabilities, adding 32 rushing yards on seven attempts with an additional score.

Despite these statistics, the Patriots ultimately prioritized Brissett's veteran experience over Maye's raw talent and potential.

While Brissett has been named the starter this season, Mayo was careful not to rule out the possibility of Maye taking over at some point.

When pressed about the potential for a mid-season change, Mayo responded, "I don't want to get into hypotheticals. We can't go saying into the season saying well he's going to go X amount of weeks."

Advertisement

However, he did leave the door open for potential adjustments based on performance.

"As long as Jacoby is going out there performing the way we all have confidence in him doing, he'll be our quarterback this season," Mayo said.

It seems like while the Patriots are committed to Brissett for now, they are also invested in Maye's development as their potential quarterback of the future.

As the team continues to navigate the post-Tom Brady era, they're faced with the challenge of balancing immediate success with long-term growth.

Brissett, a seasoned NFL veteran, surely brings valuable experience to the role.

On the other hand, Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, represents the future of the franchise.