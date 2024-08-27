Drake Name-Drops Kevin Durant in Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Track; DETAILS Inside

Despite Drake's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant hasn't held back when he says he loves the rapper. This is true even though many of his NBA peers, such as LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan, have supported Lamar.

In recent weeks, the rivalry between the two award-winning rappers had subsided, but Drake unexpectedly released No Face, which could be a new diss track for Lamar. Durant was mentioned by name in a verse by Drake.

"Husher keeps saying they know that they played it wrong, KD just texted, 'What the f*** are we waiting on,'" wrote Drake.

Although Drake, who has been called a bandwagoner by NBA fans, hasn't stated outright that the new song is directed at Lamar, many have already theorized otherwise based on their intense back-and-forth from a few months ago. Playboi Carti was also featured on the song, which is from Drake's "100 Gigs" EP. Drake previously made a song reference to the 35-year-old Durant in his verse for French Montana's Pop That back in 2012.

"Gettin' cheddar packs like KD, OKC that's player s***," Drake said. 2020 saw the inclusion of the 14-time All-Star and two-time champion in Drake's Laugh Now Cry Later music video.

Anthony Edwards, a star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, disclosed at the recently concluded Fanatics Fest in New York that Durant only listened to Drake when he was competing for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

Durant is considered by many to be among the best players in NBA history. In addition to winning two NBA championships, Durant has also been selected for 14 NBA All-Star teams, been named to 11 All-NBA teams (including six First Teams), received two NBA MVP awards, two Finals MVP awards, two NBA All-Star Game MVP awards, four NBA scoring titles, and the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Durant was selected for the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

A highly sought-after high school prospect, Durant was thought to be the second-best player in his class. He spent one season as a college basketball player for the Texas Longhorns, where he was named the first-ever Naismith College Player of the Year and took home multiple year-end honors.

Durant is the greatest scorer in Team USA's Olympic basketball history and has won four gold medals with the American men's national team (2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024). He made history in 2024 as the first male athlete to win four gold medals in a team sport at the Olympics. In the 2010 FIBA World Championship, he also took home the gold. Durant is the only player in NBA, Olympic, and World Cup basketball history to have MVPs in all three competitions.

