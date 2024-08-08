Drake or Kendrick Lamar? Stephen Curry Bluntly Picks Side Amid Ongoing Rap Beef

Even though Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef hasn't been as intense lately as it was earlier, people are still talking about it. NBA player Stephen Curry recently expressed his support for Drake, a longtime friend, in an interview with GQ.

In his May release "Meet The Grahams," Kendrick Lamar referred to Curry by name, referencing the basketball player who had accused Drake of pedophilia. In the song, Lamar spit, "Hey, Curry, keep the family away/ To anybody that embodies the love for the kids, keep the family away." "If you stand by him, they'll be staring at you too. Keep the family away."

Despite that, Curry is standing by Drake. When asked if he wanted to comment on the beef, Curry told GQ, “I’m a big Drake guy. I’ve been for a long time. I think you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Since March, Lamar and Drake's conflict got worse. Its pervasiveness in popular culture led to its mention of Jeopardy and its development into a viral video game. The feud began in March when Lamar called out J. Cole and attacked Drake in his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's song "Like That." After dropping a diss track of his own in response to Lamar, Cole later issued an apology.

Drake responded in April with "Push Ups," which took a hit at the Weekend, Lamar, Rick Ross, and A$AP Rocky. In the months that have passed, the feud has intensified and has been expressed through several songs, such as "Meet the Grahams," which consists of a sequence of verses aimed at Drake's relatives and ends with the shocking claim that Drake is the father of an 11-year-old daughter who has gone missing.

In the immediate aftermath, Drake only addressed the allegation that he has an unclaimed daughter, writing on Instagram, “Can someone find my hidden daughter and send her to me pls… these guys are in shambles.”

Although events have continued to unfold in the month since, including the shooting of one of Drake's security guards outside his Toronto home, Rolling Stone declared Lamar the victor of the feud in May. The rappers themselves are keeping things quiet for the time being, but the feud has escalated and shows no signs of abating as the fans of both celebrities engage against each other on social media.

