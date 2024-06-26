Drake Reveals He Lost USD 500K After Panthers Beat Oilers To Win First Stanley Cup

One week after Kendrick Lamar danced on Drake's demise on Juneteenth, the ‘Drake Curse’ is still in effect. The dust is yet to settle on the anti-Drake event, and the rapper has already been involved in another embarrassing incident. He just lost $500,000 betting on the Stanley Cup finals.

If the Oilers won, Drake would have received $1.025 million. But, the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers on June 24. Drake, being the loving Canadian that he is, placed a wager on the Oilers. On June 6, the rapper uploaded the Stanley Cup Finals betting slip, which confirmed its $500K worth.

Drake is literally $1 Million down

To make matters worse, the rapper placed one of two $500K bets that day. He also bet $500K on the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA finals, meaning he lost a whopping $1 million in the previous two weeks. The X Twitter account Dallas Nation shared the betting stubs, claiming that the "Drake curse" is alive and strong.



For more than a decade, the "Drake curse" has dominated headlines. The rapper was soon labeled as bad luck for whatever sporting club he showed an interest in. The notion acquired so much popularity that Drake joked about it during the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship run in 2019.

After the Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic to move to the second round, Drake jokingly questioned reporters, "You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?"

Drake's betting habits have created some amusing stories. However, Kendrick Lamar's attack, "Meet the Grahams," painted the rapper's activities in a more darker light.

In the song, Lamar described Drake's betting as an addiction and the source of unreported financial problems. "Thirty-seven, but you showin' up as a seven-year-old," Lamar is chanting. "You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems, pill-poppin' and spendin' problems. Bad with money..." This recent loss isn't going to help dispute Lamar's claim.

Kendrick Lamar - Drake beef explained

Rappers have traded insults since the beginning of hip-hop. It is part of the culture. From 2Pac's Hit 'Em Up to Jay-Z's Takeover, hundreds of great "diss tracks" have been released as a test of lyrical prowess and an assertion of supremacy.

The current dispute began between three of hip-hop's top performers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J Cole, all sparked by a seemingly benign song complimenting their individual accomplishments. Cole withdrew from the fight as emotions rose. However, Drake and Kendrick continue to fight with growing fervor, leveling life-altering charges against each other in a flurry of tracks.

Everyone wanted a lyrical death match between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, two of today's biggest rappers. When these young behemoths worked on one other's recordings early in their careers, everything appeared to be going well. Friendly fire erupted into a volcanic explosion after Lamar's earth-shattering appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album, which dropped on March 22, 2024.

Now we are seeing both men aiming shots at each other, with Kendrick even calling Drake, "predictable", a "master manipulator" and a "habitual liar". He also echoed Rick Ross' criticism of Drake's phony abs and questioned the star's parenting abilities. But basically, he stated he disliked Drake.

Drake tried to diss Kendrick Lamar, but the Pulitzer winner always knew what Drake was up to and would release a song just minutes after Drake would diss Lamar. Like Lamar said, Drake is “predictable” at least for the poetic genius.

