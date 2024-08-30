Draymond Green Accused By NBA Insider For Being Paranoid and Calling Him a 'Spy for LeBron James'

Over the years, Draymond Green and LeBron James have become extremely close, largely because of the mutual respect they have developed following several NBA Finals matchups. However, there was a moment when the Golden State Warriors forward would get agitated whenever James got close. Chris Haynes, a senior NBA insider for TNT, remembered one such incident in which he got caught in the crossfire.

In an interview with the Jefe Island podcast, Haynes detailed how hostile and suspicious Green became after he was suspected of being a spy for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on his first visit to the Warriors locker room.

“I go into the locker room for the first time with the Warriors. Draymond was like, ‘I don't trust you bro.' I thought he was playing. He said, ‘I don't trust you bro.' [I asked,] ‘What do you mean, you don't trust me?' He said, ‘You a Cavs spy. LeBron [James] them sent you over here to spy on us. We ain’t messing with y'all, & Imma make sure nobody talk with you.' He was dead serious, bro,” Haynes recalled.

“I'm just a reporter bro. I don't have no rude entrance.”

Haynes did not provide a precise time frame for this exchange. However, this would have to have occurred between 2015 and 2018, when the Warriors and Cavaliers faced off in the NBA Finals four times in a row, with the former winning each time. The rivalry between Draymond Green and LeBron James at the time was evident. Ultimately, it was James who incited Green to lose his composure during Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, earning him a suspension for Game 5, which in turn ignited the Cavaliers' incredible 3-1 comeback.

Green has led the Warriors emotionally throughout their dynastic run partly because he has always had this "us against the world" mentality. That anecdote certainly fits with the Warriors forward's character, so it's amusing that Green would accuse Haynes of being a spy without any hard evidence at all.

Draymond Green and LeBron James, once bitter rivals on the basketball court, are now close friends. The relationship between the Warriors forward and James' friend Rich Paul, who founded Klutch Sports, strengthened in 2019. Green, in particular, has been very vocal about his admiration for the Los Angeles Lakers star. The duo was also seen partying recently after James won another gold medal in the Olympics.

