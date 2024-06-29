Draymond Green Backs Bronny James for NBA Stardom Because He Has THIS Advantage Over Other Rookies

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has expressed his strong support for Bronny James, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. While many have doubted Bronny's selection, labeling it as potential nepotism, Green believes in Bronny's talent and potential.

On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green praised Bronny's unwavering work ethic, athleticism, and basketball IQ, predicting a bright future for him in the NBA.

Bronny James’ secret weapon: LeBron James’ DNA

On his podcast, Draymond first highlighted Bronny's resilience in overcoming health issues that he faced last year. He further emphasized Bronny’s passion for the sport. Green confidently stated, "I actually think Bronny is going to end up being a better pro than a lot of these players in this draft."

Then, Draymond humorously added, "He has LeBron James DNA and I'll take a bet on that," acknowledging the advantages of Bronny's inherited athleticism.

Draymond Green's confidence in Bronny's NBA future

Draymond Green's endorsement of Bronny James is rooted in his belief in Bronny's intrinsic talent and learned skills. Dray believes that Bronny has the athleticism that is required to succeed in the NBA, but moreover, Bronny’s success will come from hard work and dedication.

Draymond also noted that Bronny has a great basketball IQ and plays the game “right way,” which he believes are essential traits for success in the NBA. Despite the skepticism surrounding Bronny's draft pick, Draymond Green is confident that Bronny will prove his doubters wrong.

Green's analysis of Bronny's abilities and his amusing yet earnest belief in LeBron James' DNA provides a compelling argument for the newbie’s potential. As a raw prospect with significant athletic talent, it will be interesting to see how Bronny develops and contributes to the Lakers' future.