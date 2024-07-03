Draymond Green Discloses Paul George Wanted to Join Warriors, but Clippers Blocked Move

Draymond Green's inaugural podcast during free agency was loaded with insights into the Warriors' transformations. He unveiled a previously unknown pursuit of Paul George by the Warriors before George decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. George was keenly interested in Golden State, but the Clippers were uncooperative regarding the sign-and-trade agreement.

Green made it clear that a desire for Paul George to join the Warriors was mutual. Green raised questions about organizations' genuine support of their players. However, the resistance from the Clippers hindered the entire process as they declined to be cooperative. As a result, George couldn't go where he wished. Hence, the Clippers lost potential returns from George's departure.

Warriors' pursuit of Paul George thwarted by Clippers' strategic decision

Green further explains the Clippers' move by blocking the transfer of George to the Warriors. Understanding the strategic decision, as the two teams are division rivals and hopeful contenders in the upcoming season.

Green revealed his understanding of the Clippers' reluctance to see George assist the Warriors, particularly when they are divisional rivals. However, the potential switch didn't play out as anticipated.

The unachieved pursuit of Paul George is not a catastrophe for the Warriors, but their chances of upgrading the team are currently slim. If they manage to successfully lure Lauri Markkanen, the Warriors could be back in contention for a title.

Draymond Green's response to Klay Thompson's departure

The Dallas Mavericks became the new home of Klay Thompson on Monday, marking an end to the celebrated trio consisting of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors dynasty.

Concerning this development, Draymond Green remarked, "To be honest, I'm unsure about how to feel," during his podcast on Tuesday, his first public conversation since Thompson's move. "Klay informed us last week. I do not know who else he shared this with, but he spoke to both me and, I am certain, Steph, expressing his nostalgic feelings about our past years together; acknowledging how remarkable our journey has been, and reiterating that we are his brothers for life."

Regardless of Thompson donning a new jersey in the coming season, the bond formed amongst the Strike Brothers trio at the Bay is unshakable, an aspect affirmed by Thompson's thoughtful gesture of informing Green about his decision beforehand. This dynasty they built together throughout the years will withstand the test of time.

