Draymond Green Issues Warning to Paul George Ahead of His First 76ers Season

The Philadelphia 76ers' acquisition of Paul George to start alongside stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey was perhaps the best offseason move. If George doesn't make it, Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green hopes he's prepared for what Philadelphia Sixers fans are about to unleash.

Paul George inked a $212 million four-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer. George would now only see Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors twice a year due to the move.

In an interview with NFL reporter Jordan Schultz before the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Football game, Draymond Green warned George about his impending departure for Philadelphia.

“Good luck Paul George,” Draymond Green said. “Aw, he better play well or they're going to crush Paul George if he don't play well, oh my god. You know why they're gonna crush Paul George if he don't play well there? Because they already got a nasty taste in their mouth from their last three (small forward) that they had. With Tobias Harris. They never felt like he brought it, so that's why.”

Earlier in the season, when the Sixers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 21–41 without Ja Morant or Desmond Bane, the team's supporters vented to them.

“You know what the problem is with Philly though?” the Warriors star continued. “Philly fans are harder on their own team than they are on the opposing team. Like Philly killed their own players. The guys coming in and they're focused on crushing their guys so much, that they really don't kill you when you go to Philly like that. Like they be crushing their own guys. That's the point. It's hard to last there.”

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were two players who truly experienced the support of their home crowd throughout the years. Both demonstrated that the Northeast lacks patience during their time in Philly by struggling with accountability, consistency, and injuries.

Paul George for the 76ers is seen as a major upgrade over Tobias Harris, particularly in the postseason when playmaking and knockdown shooting are essential. Nevertheless, over the years, George has also battled with injuries, consistency, and accepting responsibility for his mistakes.

