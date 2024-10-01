Draymond Green Praises Warriors’ Organization for Not 'Panicking' Over Offseason Additions

This offseason, the top teams in the Western Conference were quite busy. The Suns, Pelicans, Kings, Mavericks, and Thunder all made roster improvements. However, the Warriors failed to acquire Paul George and lost Klay Thompson to Dallas. In any case, Draymond Green is happy with the team's summer operations and relieved that no poor decisions were made.

Green was questioned about the Warriors losing out on George, who joined with the 76ers, during the team's media day. The star forward defended the heavily criticized front office, saying their patient work was excellent. He said, “I think the organization did an incredible job not panicking. At the moment where you miss out on a guy or two, most people then go make a bad deal.”

Green was essential to the Warriors' attempt to sign George from the Clippers. The veteran forward feels that the team made the right decision in walking away from the deal after realizing it wasn't feasible rather than overpaying.

The Warriors made a compelling offer to sign George, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne. But the Clippers were satisfied with their package, which included several expiring contracts, a few young players, and an unprotected first-round pick in 2027. The primary source of contention was the team's reluctance to include Jonathan Kuminga.

George chose to sign with the 76ers rather than the Warriors after considering his options. Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson were signed by the Warriors when they turned their focus to finding role players, which Green feels was the right decision. He said,

“To see them stand pat and say no, we’re going to pluck away. We’re going to sign a Buddy Hield, a De’Anthony Melton, and a Kyle Anderson. I thought that was incredible.”

The four-time NBA champion thinks the team will benefit in the long run from having faith in the young players on the team instead of overspending on a superstar.

