Draymond Green Reacts to San Antonio Spurs Pairing Up Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama; DETAILS Inside

This past season, the point guard has been the Spurs' most pressing need. They even attempted to insert Jeremy Sochan at the position, but the results were largely unfavorable. Due to Paul's age-related decline, adding him may not be as impactful as it once was, but the Spurs' acquisition of Paul continues to receive positive feedback. Warriors forward Draymond Green is the most recent person to commend the team for signing Paul.

What did Draymond Green say?

Green said, “CP, Pop, still a genius. Pairing CP with Wemby to teach that young fella, that's going to be great for Wemby. That is a genius move by the Spurs, man. Wow, that's a genius move.”

Beyond Chris Paul's contribution to the Spurs roster and his potential to further the careers of players like Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama, to mention a couple, Draymond Green is also pleased for Paul personally. Even though Paul is getting close to retiring, the Warriors forward is happy to see that in Year 20, Paul has found new meaning in his work.

Green added, “For CP, you get the opportunity in Year 20 to go lead the next young face, star in the NBA. That's a great opportunity too. He get a chance to, in a sense, kind of go help mold him. What an honor because you only get that if you've been great as CP has, as respected as CP is. That's the only way you get that opportunity.

The Western Conference is so stacked that the Spurs might not be guaranteed a spot in the playoffs for the next campaign. However, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise if, in Victor Wembanyama's rookie season, the Spurs are contending for a play-in spot.

Wemby-Paul duo can create magic for Spurs

With 19 years of NBA experience under his belt, Chris Paul has seen it all. He understands every offensive strategy and coverage type used in the league, and he knows how to conduct himself professionally to the best of his abilities. The Spurs will gain both knowledge and experience from the 39-year-old Point God.

The Spurs guards would frequently miss Wembanyama open underneath the basket during the previous season; under Paul's leadership, those instances will not occur. With a future Hall of Famer setting him up, Paul can work some two-man magic with the French superstar. Wembanyama already averaged 21.4 points per game as a rookie, so it's not hard to imagine him scoring 25 points a night or even more in his sophomore season.

