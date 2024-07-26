Draymond Green Reveals His Top Choice for Future NBA Team If Warriors Trade Him

Instrumental to the Golden State Warriors success is Dray Green. His defensive skills, facilitation for teammates, and playmaking abilities are what make him a crucial part of the team. Many recognize him as Stephen Curry's most important teammate, often earning the title of the defense's "quarterback".

If the Warriors trade Draymond Green away, he expressed his preference for the next team would like to play for during an appearance on Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast. Should his tenure with the Warriors come to an end, he mentioned that he would enjoy and prefer playing for the Pistons so that he can be closer to his home.

Draymond Green reveals his ideal scenario and continued loyalty to the Warriors

Draymond Green has openly expressed his preference and commitment to the Warriors, admitting, "I truly hope that if ever the Warriors decide they no longer need me, they will at least consider my request. If a trade to a low-performing team is inevitable, let it be to the Detroit Pistons. It's my home base, I can handle that. Though, I certainly wouldn't mind if chose Detroit over Charlotte Hornets. But generally, I wish to stay put."

Green's eagerness to join the Pistons isn't news, as a few years back he unveiled lifelong ambition to be part of that team. Given that he spent his childhood and early basketball years in Michigan, it's only logical that he'd want a chance to play for the team he grew up idolizing.

Presumably, Green spent his formative years in the 80s admiring the assertive style of play displayed by the then-famous Bad Boy Pistons of the NBA. Anyone familiar with Green's contemporary play, marked by unmistakable physical intensity and aggression, would quickly link his inspiration to the 80's Pistons.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Green reemphasized his wish to remain a Warriors' player for the longer term. Green, who has spent his entire professional career with the Warriors contributing significantly to their dynasty from 2015 to 2022, remains loyal to his team.

ALSO READ: Bronny James' Special Treatment Raises Concerns Among Lakers Players: ‘Attention He Attracted Was Very Frustrating’

Draymond Green's role and future amidst Warriors' transition

Draymond Green, although older and with less notable statistics, still shines brightly as a major star for the Warriors. He's only second to Stephen Curry in terms of significance to the team. In the previous season, he contributed 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on average, a crucial role in the overall of the Warriors.

As Klay Thompson departs, Green steps up as the player with the most championship experience alongside Curry. The Warriors are on the hunt for a new superstar who can propel them to championship contention. Recent speculations have linked them to Lauri Markkanen. In an interview, Green shared that he advised the Warriors against trading for a particular veteran player intent on immediate victory, leading fans to speculate that it might be Markkanen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Team USA Players Reveal Favorite Nicknames for Paris Olympics 2024; Featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and More