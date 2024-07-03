Draymond Green Reveals How He Reacted When Klay Thompson Told Him He Was Leaving Warriors 

In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, NBA star Draymond Green candidly shared his reaction to teammate Klay Thompson's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors. Green revealed that Thompson informed him and fellow teammate Steph Curry about his departure just a week prior.

Green recounted that Thompson expressed gratitude for their time together and the special moments they shared as part of the Warriors' core. Reflecting on Thompson's announcement, Green emphasized that his approach was one of understanding and respect.

“I don’t really now how I feel about it. Klay told us last week. I don’t know who he told but I know he talked to me, pretty sure he talked to Steph last week. And he just kind of was like, ‘Yeah man like, just kind of started talking through the years, like it’s been great, what we’ve done is so special,” Green said on his podcast.

Green added that he didn’t try to change Thompson’s mind, saying he simply heard him out and respected his decision. He listened attentively to Thompson's thoughts without attempting to sway his decision or influence his choice to depart from the team.

Green also conveyed his support for Thompson's new journey, expressing happiness for his teammate and underscoring that their bond transcended the basketball court, with their relationships remaining steadfast and enduring.

Further unveiling his own contemplations about potentially leaving the Warriors, Green disclosed that he had contemplated a departure to join the Memphis team the previous season.

However, after open discussions with Thompson, Curry, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Green ultimately decided to remain with the Warriors, signing a lucrative four-year, $100 million contract extension.

Draymond Green bade farewell to Klay Thompson along with Steph Curry

On the eve of Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks, his longtime teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green bid him a heartfelt farewell. Curry took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the impact Klay had on the team, posting a touching statement alongside a montage of photos chronicling their 13-year journey together.

He praised Thompson for his transformative influence on the game, emphasizing the indelible mark they made on the Bay Area and in the world of basketball. Curry's message resonated with the sentiment of a cherished partnership that spanned four NBA championships and redefined the game with their unparalleled 3-point shooting prowess.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green used his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," to reflect on Thompson's decision, revealing that Klay had informed him of his plan to leave the Warriors in free agency the week prior.

Green also lauded their enduring bond and the impact it had both on and off the court, emphasizing that while their basketball dynamic may change, their unbreakable connection and shared experiences will endure.

Expressing empathy for Thompson, Green revealed that Klay's decision to depart moved him to tears, and he chose to support his friend's pursuit of joy and fulfillment in Dallas, emphasizing the importance of seeing Klay regain the love and passion for the game that had previously defined his career.

