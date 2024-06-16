Draymond Green Reveals When He Tried to Trash Talk Kobe Bryant and Got Humbled

Draymond Green shared a funny albeit humbling tale on the Jimmy Kimmel Show about when he attempted to talk trash to NBA icon Kobe Bryant, only to be swiftly humbled himself.

Green also mentioned his attempts to get his teammates, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, to join him in his teasing of the opposing players, a proposal that the Splash Brothers quickly turned down.

Draymond Green was humbled by legend Kobe Bryant, real quick

Green was ready to challenge Bryant after watching the Black Mamba's videos to study his playing style and figure out a way to counter it. He had to skip his usual pre-game exercises and watch Bryant’s videos, which eventually made him feel terrible.

He shared, "Growing up in Saginaw, Michigan, there’s just one way to play basketball. You have to talk. So, when I entered the league, I remember on my first day walking into the locker room, sitting next to Steph and Klay, and I said, 'yeah, we're going to talk smack to everyone.'"

Green continued, "And they were like, 'man, you’re on your own, we don’t really do that.' I’m like, 'you guys better talk smack with me or we’re going to have a problem.' So, I go out there, being the foolish rookie that I am, and I try to talk smack to Kobe Bryant."

In the closing seconds of the game, the Warriors' star managed to guard the Lakers legend tightly and pushed the game into overtime. Bryant, after dribbling for a bit, took his classic fadeaway shot over Green’s shoulder.

The Lakers star missed, and Green pumped himself up, believing he had successfully defended against the Mamba. However, the Hall of Famer quickly dispelled his misconception, informing Green that the miss was his own fault.

“Come on young fella, that ain’t have nothing to do with you. I just missed.”

This left the Warriors player feeling terrible, but he maintained a tough exterior so as not to show it to an indifferent Bryant.

Draymond Green felt terrible after that encounter

If only Bryant knew how deeply that interaction had impacted Draymond Green! It was his first time competing against the 'Black Mamba' himself.

Stepping onto the court and seeing a legend had Green in awe. Because of this, he missed their pre-game discussion, paying attention instead to the shooting practice they were having.

Those fortunate enough to have seen the 5x champion play would agree that it was a truly magnificent sight! You can imagine what it would mean for a newcomer to the league to meet a player they had admired throughout their youth.

So, for Green to have that moment, only to be brushed off as if it were nothing, really hurt him.

"It hurts," Draymond confessed. "We had that moment and he made me feel like nothing. It was unbelievable," he shared, with a laugh.

While there was a touch of sadness in his voice, nevertheless, it was a valuable lesson. Yet, he never talked smack to Kobe Bryant again!

Meanwhile, that didn’t stop him from enhancing his skills to the point where Green is now one of the best, if not THE best, trash-talkers in the league.

