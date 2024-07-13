Draymond Green Says He Would Like To Team Up With LeBron James; Details Inside

Draymond Green has had several legendary NBA players for teammates, but LeBron James isn't one of them Despite their past tense face-offs, Green's appreciation and respect for James have never wavered.

Over time, despite their previous disputes, a close comradeship has blossomed between Green and James. When James was named an All-NBA for the 20th, Green didn't hesitate to voice his pride and congratulations over social media, joining others in honoring the extraordinary milestone reached by James.

Green's ultimate dream of teaming up with LeBron James

The depiction of Green's enduring desire to join forces with LeBron James emerged in a video published by NBACentral, where Green unequivocally pinpointed James as the player he'd love to team up with.

It may come as no surprise that Green dreams of playing alongside James, even though their professional paths may never cross on the same team. Their mutual respect and friendship have been a constant through the years, even as they've battled fiercely on the court.

The history between them is a testament to their ability to keep a solid friendship despite trenchant professional rivalry. James and Green have often been the subject of speculation due to their very public friendship.

Yet, the chances of them ever sharing the same court as teammates remain slim. As their careers wind down, retirement hovers near the horizon. With time running out and commitments to their current teams, likely, they will likely not get the opportunity to fulfill Green’s dream.

James vs. Green a rivalry defined by epic playoff battles

The playoffs have witnessed multiple face-offs between James and Green over the years. From 2015 to 2018, an annual meeting in the NBA Finals between James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Green's Warriors was a constant.

The Warriors dominated most of the NBA Finals meetings, bagging three out of the four series. Yet, a significant highlight was the 2015-16 season where James led the Cavaliers to stun the Warriors, overshadowing their stellar 73-9 regular season record in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Not only did the Cavaliers halt the Warriors right in their tracks but also did so in grand style. The Warriors had a comfortable 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series; however, they faced consecutive losses in Games 5, 6, and 7 to the Cavaliers.

In an unforgettable Game 7, James showcased a magnificent performance for the Cavaliers. The match, won by a mere four points, saw him score 27 points with 9-of-24 successful field goals. He also contributed with 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and three blocks.

