Draymond Green says hit was not intentional but former teammate believes he is targeting certain type of players

A former teammate from Golden State observes a recurring pattern in Draymond Green's previous actions as a Defensive Player of the Year.

The NBA may analyze these observations when Green is ready to return to basketball.

Nick Young, a crucial substitute for the Warriors in their 2017/18 championship season, expressed his view on Undisputed on Wednesday.

Draymond Green's on-court confrontations: European players and notable incidents

Young believes Green prefers confronting opponents with unjust gameplays rather than verbally challenging them.

Interestingly, Young noted that most of these on-court provocations are directed at players born and trained in Europe.

He humorously remarked, "Draymond has a lot of UFC in him," referring to Green's fondness for physical confrontation, where he engaged in a fair share of foul play.

Most of Green's notable conflicts have involved European-born players. The list includes Nurkic from Bosnia and French-born Rudy Gobert, resulting in Green receiving a five-game suspension.

Green was also ejected and suspended for a game last season when he stomped on Domantas Sabonis, the Sacramento Kings' All-Star center, during their first-round series.

Draymond Green's on-court actions spark concerns and speculations

Green's explanation of his unusual decision to hit Jusuf Nurkic, the Phoenix Suns center, is another instance of him avoiding genuine accountability.

Unsurprisingly, his conduct and subsequent excuses are wearing thin on both fans and NBA analysts.

Furthermore, Green was not in a favorable position on the court. Despite facing obstruction from both Nurkic and Eric Gordon, Green insisted he was expecting the ball. While complicating the inbound pass, Green remained adamant.

"I generally don't apologize for intended actions, but I am sorry for inadvertently hitting Jusuf. I didn't mean to," Green mentioned during his post-game press conference. He added, "He was pulling my hip, and while trying to get the referee's attention, I inadvertently hit him."

Following the game, Nurkic stated the incident and hinted that Green needed to address larger issues than basketball in his life.

"I don't know what's happening with Green," remarked Nurkic. He continued, "But from personal observation, I believe he needs help. I hope any issues he might be going through get resolved positively."

League reacts strongly to Green's conduct: Nurkic's response raises concerns

Nurkic's reaction significantly echoed around the league, portraying Green as notorious for unsporting conduct and dismissals.

"It has nothing to do with the game of basketball. I'm just focused on playing, but he's attempting to strike," he continued. "I'm just relieved he didn't try to choke me," Nurkic added with some humor.

In the current season, Green has forfeited almost 1 million dollars due to various fines and suspensions resulting from episodes like an incident at the Phoenix's Footprint Center last Tuesday.

