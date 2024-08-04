Draymond Green Slams Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens’ Trollers Over VIRAL Hate Comments After Her Paris Olympics Win

The entire world is fixated on Simone Biles. She won her seventh Olympic gold medal for Team USA, which makes sense. As a thank you for this accomplishment, fans and celebrities nationwide send her flowers. Nonetheless, every coin has two sides. While most fans praised her, some criticized the 27-year-old celebrity and her husband, Jonathan Owens, for a pointless argument. Draymond Green addressed this by defending a well-known gymnast and scolding the trolls.

Following her seventh gold medal win, the Biles family was ecstatic. Notably, her spouse—an NFL player, also posted a photo of themselves kissing on Instagram. Notably, he was wearing his wife's gold medal around his neck, infuriating the trolls, who showered him with hateful remarks.

Alongside Biles, who responded to her detractors as usual, was Draymond Green. The four-time NBA champion addressed the matter in a special segment on Biles in the most recent episode of The Draymond Green Show.

Green argued, “I don’t understand it, like, ‘Oh! Look at him, like, damn right, you are putting on your wife’s gold medal. Number one, he can’t win a gold medal like they don’t have football.” Green hilariously paused to correct himself and said, “American football.”

The Golden State Warriors star continued, “He can’t win a gold medal, and people try to make it look at him with her. Of course, like, people are so dumb, man. And it is like people that can’t accomplish nothing will then try to take someone who’s accomplished; he’s living his dream of playing in the NFL.”

Green expresses his affection for Owens after taking a stern stand against the trolls, saying people are going to try to take it and make it seem like he's less famous because his wife is more famous. How come? So, let's honor Jonathan Owens. I adore the tweet and am thrilled to see him with the gold medal.

Biles responded appropriately to the trolls shortly after her husband's remarks went viral. The elite gymnast is no stranger to trolls. She has been the target of numerous memes over the years, including ones about her hair, the team's dismal results, and many other topics. They are now pursuing her spouse.

If we keep this controversy aside, Biles can still win more medals in the Olympics and add to her tally. She is already the most successful American gymnast in Olympic history.

