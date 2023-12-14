Draymond Green suspended indefinitely for slapping Jusuf Nurkić: What does it mean and when will he return?

Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and head of Basketball Operations, announced an indefinite suspension on Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors forward, for punching Jusuf Nurkić, the Phoenix Suns center, in the face.

This decision considers Green’s previous unsportsmanlike behaviors. During the third quarter of the Warriors’ 119-116 loss to the Suns on Dec 12 at Footprint Center with 8:23 minutes left, the incident took place, resulting in Green's ejection following a Flagrant Foul 2.

Indefinite suspension for Draymond Green and criteria for return

The suspension of Green gets underway instantly. Before he can return to the game, he must adhere to specific league and team terms. Adrian Wojnarowski reported this indefinite NBA suspension on Draymond Green.

The term 'indefinite' indicated that Green’s suspension period would be lengthy without a definite return date.

It's likely the suspension may last more than five games, possibly exceeding ten. He will only return to gameplay after fulfilling certain team and league criteria.

For the Golden State Warriors, the timing of this suspension couldn’t be worse. The team teeters on the brink of a breakdown, with several games lost from commanding leads, resulting in a negative win-loss record.

Without Draymond Green, The Golden State Warriors must regroup and strategize for the games ahead.

Draymond Green's third ejection: A challenge for the Golden State Warriors

Post-game, Draymond Green confessed, "Although I never apologize for intentional actions, I am sorry for hitting Jusuf, which was unintended."

He added, "Being an inaccurate puncher, I wouldn't be able to spin a full circle and make a connection."

Golden State's Coach Steve Kerr refrained from detailed discussion regarding Draymond Green's ejection during his postgame press availability.

Kerr admitted nervously, "I didn't get a chance to watch it; I haven't seen a replay yet, so I cannot comment."

It wasn't hard to perceive Kerr's reluctance to delve into the specifics of Green's third ejection of the season.

Green lost his composure during the third quarter while vying for an offensive position during an inbounds pass; Suns' Jusuf Nurkić was his defender.

Without any provocation, Green hesitatingly swung his right arm, landing a punch on Nurkić's face.

