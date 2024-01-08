Draymond Green suspension salary: How much money did Warriors star lose for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face?

Draymond Green, forward for the Golden State Warriors, is set to get back in the game for the 2023-24 season. His indefinite suspension, a repercussion from a Dec 12 clash with Phoenix Suns' center Jusuf Nurkic, led to him missing the following 12 games.

However, the NBA has chosen to reinstate him, as initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Throughout his suspension, Green underwent counseling and held conferences with his team and the league to showcase his improvement. He is obligated to maintain such check-ins in the future.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had reported on Dec 18 that Green was expected to remain benched for at least three more weeks, implying the earliest potential return on Jan 10 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nevertheless, on the same day, Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, commented that the suspension did not come with a preset range of games.

Following Golden State's 121-115 victory over Orlando Magic on Jan 2, coach Steve Kerr expressed uncertainty over the duration Green will require to acclimate when he steps back into the practice facility.

Kerr admitted to some text exchanges with Green but didn't reveal substantial updates on his status.

Advertisement

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Green might take about a week to prepare himself for gameplay.

The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to challenge the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Jan 13.

ALSO READ: Jonathan Kuminga questions Steve Kerr's ability to maximize his potential; Kerr addresses player's concerns

Draymond Green's suspension impact: Repercussions and losses

The league stated that Green has shown dedication to upholding the conduct expected of NBA players during his suspension that started on December 14.

Activities included counseling sessions and regular meetings with representatives from the league, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association.

His repeated unsportsmanlike conduct did not go unnoticed by the league when they administered his most recent penalty.

Green, a four-time NBA champion, also received a suspension for stepping on Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis' chest during last year's playoff.

Despite signing a new $100 million contract with the Warriors in the past summer, Green's suspension has cost him nearly $1.9 million in lost salary.

Green's absence led to the Warriors recording 7 wins and 5 losses. Previously, Green faced a five-game suspension in November for putting Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

ALSO READ: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Net Worth in 2024