Draymond Green Trolls Timberwolves During His Flight After Mavericks Qualify For NBA Finals

Despite the Golden State Warriors' failure to make it to the 2024 NBA playoffs, Draymond Green's presence has been felt much because of his appearances on TNT's Inside the NBA. Since he has been so harsh in his criticism of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, Green has fully accepted his inner hater.

Green wasn't present in Minneapolis for the Timberwolves' 2024 Western Conference Finals matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. That did not stop Green from following the game at all. The fierce Warriors forward tweeted his thoughts about the Mavericks' 124-103 thumping of the Timberwolves two hours after the game was set to start at 8:30 PM E.T even though he was mid-flight.

What did Green post?

Green posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, “WiFi just came on, on my flight after a while in the air… OUCH!! 😳😳😳 lol wow.”

Draymond Green has been a pain on the Timberwolves' side all season. Following Game 2, the Warriors forward got into an altercation with some fans at Target Center, telling them that Rudy Gobert sucks in response to their hate.

Green and Gobert saga

Although Green won't say it out loud, he dislikes Gobert and the Timberwolves. And the Warriors forward will be himself, no matter how you feel about him. The two players were involved in an altercation during the regular season in which Green grabbed Robert's neck and suspended him for multiple games because of his actions. The veteran didn’t have a great season individually as he had problems with his discipline and constant injuries throughout the season.

