Draymond Green Unveils Master Game Plan for Guarding Former Teammate Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors experienced a seismic shift this offseason. Klay Thompson chose to leave the team and sign with the Dallas Mavericks, officially ending an era in which the Warriors won four championships with Thompson playing a key role in their dynastic run. It will be jarring to see the Warriors face Thompson for the first time when they meet in the NBA Cup on November 12.

Of course, if any team knows how to defend Thompson, it’s the Warriors. They’re familiar with every aspect of his game. However, Draymond Green jokingly mentioned that he plans to use some underhanded tactics to disrupt his former teammate’s rhythm.

"I'm going to run through his chest. Of course, I'll talk trash to him. He's my brother, but he's not with us anymore. He's with the opposition," Green told Sloane Knows.

Did we expect any other response from Green? He embodies the "us against the world" mentality among NBA competitors (though perhaps excluding his friendship with LeBron James these days). When an old friend no longer plays for the Warriors, Green treats them as though a shark has smelled blood. He won't hold back; in fact, he'll play with even more intensity than usual.

Green and Thompson's relationship has strengthened over the years as they’ve accomplished everything possible in an NBA career. However, the Warriors can't afford to ease up against their opponents. They will likely rank among the middle-tier teams in the Western Conference, while the Mavericks are projected to be one of the league's top teams. Green, though it's unlikely he’ll aggressively challenge Thompson, will need to play with more intensity when the two teams face off.

The relationship between Klay Thompson and the Warriors never turned toxic. Though Thompson struggled during the 2023-24 season, the Warriors continued to support him. He even ended the season on a high note, though he faltered in the play-in game.

Still, Thompson needed a fresh start, as it was evident that his time with the Warriors was over. He could no longer fulfill the role of the secondary star/scorer that the team needed to help Stephen Curry, and contract negotiations broke down, leading to his departure.

With Thompson gone, the Warriors now have greater financial flexibility, which comes at the perfect time as Jonathan Kuminga approaches contract renewal. The team also added several key depth pieces, returning to their "Strength In Numbers" philosophy.

Meanwhile, Thompson is settling in as the Mavericks' third option, where he won’t need to create many shots, which fits well at this stage of his career. Playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving allows him to focus on hitting open shots and defending the perimeter, raising the Mavericks' offensive potential and making him a great fit for the 2024 NBA Finals runner-up.

