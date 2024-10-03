Draymond Green Weighs in on Jonathan Kuminga’s Best Position for Warriors; DETAILS Inside

During training camp, Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, will have to make some difficult decisions regarding the rotation. The only surefire starters are Stephen Curry and Draymond Green; Brandin Podziemski may also be preferred to start in the backcourt alongside Curry. Training camp may determine which players Kerr starts in the opening games of the 2024–25 campaign.

Will the Warriors end up starting Green at the five again to accommodate for Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga? Alternatively, will Kerr choose to start Kevon Looney or Trayce Jackson-Davis, two more conventional big men at center?

Which path the Dubs ultimately choose is still up in the air. However, Green would rather see Kuminga line up at the three, which may imply that either Kuminga or Wiggins is destined for a bench role.

“I think [Kuminga is] a three. That’s always been my opinion. To play the four, it requires a certain skill set. A certain knowledge and a certain understanding of that position to do that,” Green told reporters during training camp, via 95.7 The Game.

When Kerr started Green at the four during the 2014–15 season due to an injury to David Lee, the player developed into one of the best two-way players and a key component of the Warriors dynasty. When it comes to understanding what it takes to succeed as a power forward in the NBA, he most definitely has the credibility.

Advertisement

Perfect help defense instincts, rebounding stability, and the ability to defend in isolation, blitzes, and drop coverage are all necessary for a four-player team to succeed. With three seasons of close-quarters experience under his belt, Green has proven to be an excellent player for the Warriors in that area and is well aware of Kuminga's skill set, which makes the 21-year-old forward more suitable as a small forward.

ALSO READ: Draymond Green Issues Warning to Paul George Ahead of His First 76ers Season