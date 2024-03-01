Draymond Green's 'Accidental' Foul Leaves Donte DiVincenzo With Bloody Nose as Warriors Beat Knicks

The New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors was expected to be a cagey game with a lot of fouls involved and it didn’t disappoint in that aspect. The Dubs won the game against the Knicks by 11 points at Madison Square Garden, but it was Draymond Green who hogged the limelight because of his foul.

In the opening quarter, the Warriors dominated without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby and won the quarter 31–19. Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo rallied for the Knicks and because of that they gradually reduced the lead held by the visitors. In the second quarter, DiVincenzo—a former Golden State player—was all over the court.

When needed, New York's starting shooting guard has been known to go hard with the big men beneath the boards.

DiVincenzo received this from Draymond Green during one of these incidents: Green accidentally elbowed DiVincenzo in the face, causing his nose to bleed. Because it was determined to be accidental, the referees did not call a foul on the former Defensive Player of the Year winner. As DiVincenzo writhed in agony on the ground, Madison Square Garden patrons didn't hold back and showered the feisty forward with jeers.

DiVincenzo wasn't the same after that elbow

However, Donte DiVincenzo returned from the changing area to participate in the second half. The former Warriors man scored 16 points, collected seven rebounds, and dished about two assists.

The Knicks, who are already shorthanded, would have suffered a great deal if he had been injured. For the past two months, New York has relied a lot on DiVincenzo's two-way impact, especially because of injuries to important players.

Draymond got away with similar incident a while ago

He also had this encounter with OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren back in November. Holmgren was forced to crumple to the ground when Draymond Green's elbow struck him in the face.

After the collision, Green was awarded two free throws. The four-time champion glanced at Holmgren before taking the lead with an elbow, leading some fans to believe that the hit was deliberate.

