'Draymond Please End The Podcast': Fans Mocks Draymond Green Over Comments About Wembanyama's DPOY Potential

Draymond Green recently sparked a debate and prompted questions about the criteria for the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award with his comments on Victor Wembanyama's candidacy. Green recognized Wembanyama's outstanding defensive skills but questioned if he was the right choice for the esteemed award.

"Wemby ranks 12th in the league in steals, first in blocks, and those statistics are impressive. As he progresses in his career and his team improves, I believe these stats will remain consistent. I don't envision him blocking fewer shots or getting fewer steals due to his height.

Thus, he's likely to maintain these figures and potentially win the title of Defensive Player of the Year," said Green.

"I don't believe that this is the year for him, even if I disregard the exceptional season Rudy Gobert and his team are having. I wouldn't award the Defensive Player of the Year to someone on the league's 24th-best defense," Green added.

However, not all fans agreed with Green's sentiment and harshly criticized him.

Victor Wembanyama, the standout rookie of the San Antonio Spurs, grabbed everyone's attention throughout the season with his extraordinary defensive plays.

Advertisement

By averaging 3.4 blocks per game - the highest in the league - and ranking 12th in steals with an average of 1.3, Victor has undeniably impacted the court's defensive front.

His dominant presence in the paint and disruptive influence over opponents' offensive plays have been pivotal in bolstering the Spurs' defense.

ALSO READ: Not LeBron James but THIS Player Was Most Important During Big 3 Era Claims Former HEAT Star

Evaluating Defensive Excellence in the NBA: Draymond Green's Perspective

Draymond Green asserts that the defensive performance of the team as a whole, and not individual defensive statistics, should be primarily considered when naming the DPOY award recipient.

He uses the Spurs' low overall defensive ranking, currently 24th in the league, to argue that Wembanyama's defensive efforts might not be enough for the award.

Green recognizes Wembanyama's remarkable defensive numbers but emphasizes that a player's contribution should be measured in terms of team success.

The Spurs' lackluster season, as shown by their 13-49 record, puts into perspective the effectiveness of their defense despite Wembanyama's notable showing.

Green's viewpoint underscores the complexity of awarding individual honors in a team sport like basketball. Individual feats hold weight, but the wider context of the team's dynamics and success cannot be ignored.

As the discussion on Wembanyama's eligibility for the DPOY award continues, Green's stance reminds us of the multi-faceted approach required when evaluating defensive prowess in the NBA.

ALSO READ: Top 10 NBA Players With Most Social Media Followers in 2024