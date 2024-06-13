Drew Bledsoe Claims Tom Brady The Greatest QB Is Worst Backup In History Of NFL

Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe shared a light-hearted moment in a recent video from the Patriots’ Hall Of Fame event, QB Room. But was there a hint of disappointment beneath the humor? In the clip, Bledsoe jokingly called Brady the worst backup quarterback in NFL history, quipping, “You never learned when I got healthy that you were supposed to go sit back down.”

Why did Bledsoe make this statement?

Drew Bledsoe started for the New England Patriots as their main quarterback in 2001. However, an injury in the second game turned the tides. The injury against the New York Jets forced him to be benched. This made Tom Brady, who was picked in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, step in as the new lead. When Brady got his start, it was his first big chance.

Brady grabbed the chance and guided the Patriots to their first Super Bowl win ever in that season. Even when Bledsoe got better, he couldn't get his first spot back because Brady played so well. This was the real start of Brady's grand career, in which he won six Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Bledsoe’s thoughts on Brady

Speaking about on Brady’s rise to the title of GOAT, Bledsoe candidly admitted that he never anticipated Brady would become a starter in the NFL, let alone a legend. In an ESPN interview, Bledsoe recalled, "When he was on the practice squad his rookie year, I actually called my financial advisor about him. I really liked this kid. I thought he was never gonna be a starter, more like a Jason Garrett type—just around forever."

Despite his doubts, Bledsoe took Brady under his wing, often inviting him over for dinner. "We really liked the kid," Bledsoe said. "He was over at our house for dinner, probably once a week."

Tom Brady's legacy

As Brady is inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, his transformation from an unassuming rookie to an NFL legend is evidence of his tenacity and commitment. Throughout his career, he has broken records and received multiple MVP honors. After seeing the Patriots' remarkable turnaround with his own eyes, Bledsoe grew to respect Brady's unwavering work ethic and leadership.

Bledsoe has often said that Brady’s legacy, to him, is more about what he does and is off the field. He has praised the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s work ethic and leadership skills. Skills, which he believes make Tom Brady the greatest of all time!

