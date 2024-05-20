Drew Bledsoe Once Revealed That He Never Thought Tom Brady Would Be a Starter in the NFL

In the year 2000, the New England Patriots drafted a skinny kid from Michigan named Tom Brady in the sixth round, with the 199th overall pick. Little did they know that this unassuming rookie would go on to rewrite the record books and cement his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

However, at the time, even the team's starting quarterback, Drew Bledsoe, failed to recognize Brady's immense potential.

Drew Bledsoe's Initial Impression of Tom Brady

In an interview with ESPN, Bledsoe candidly recalled his first impressions of the young quarterback. "When he was on practice squad his rookie year, I actually called my financial advisor about him," Bledsoe recounted. "I was like, 'I really like this kid. He's never gonna be a starter. He's gonna be Jason Garrett or one of those guys who's just going to be around forever. You'll really like the kid.'"

Despite his doubts about Brady's potential as a starter, Bledsoe took the rookie under his wing, inviting him over for dinner regularly. "And we really liked the kid, we kind of brought him in, he was over at our house for dinner probably once a week. I really liked the kid, and still do," Bledsoe reminisced. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Brady's Unexpected Opportunity

In the 2001 season, a fateful event occurred that would forever alter the course of the Patriots' franchise. During a Week 2 game against the New York Jets, Bledsoe suffered a devastating injury after a bone-crushing hit from Mo Lewis. The collision nearly ended Bledsoe's career, but it also marked the beginning of Tom Brady's rise to stardom.

With Bledsoe sidelined, Brady was thrust into the starting role, and he seized the opportunity with both hands. Leading the Patriots to an improbable Super Bowl victory over the St. Louis Rams, Brady's ascent had begun.

Drew Bledsoe's Candid Admission

Looking back on that pivotal moment, Bledsoe acknowledged his failure to foresee Brady's potential. "But nobody, outside of maybe Tom himself, would have ever predicted that he would go on to be a starter in the league and be in the conversation as maybe the greatest of all time," he admitted.

In the years that followed, Tom Brady continued to defy expectations, leading the Patriots to an unprecedented run of success. With six Super Bowl victories, numerous MVP awards, and countless records shattered, Brady's legacy has transcended the realm of football.

While Bledsoe may have initially underestimated Brady's potential, he has since come to admire the quarterback's relentless work ethic and leadership qualities.

"His legacy, to me, is far more about what he does outside the lines of the field, in terms of his leadership and how he demands everyone matches his work ethic so they can achieve being a great player on the field," Bledsoe stated.

Tom Brady's rise to greatness is a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication. From an unassuming rookie to a legendary figure in the NFL, his journey serves as an inspiration to athletes and individuals alike.

As a former face of the Patriots franchise, Bledsoe witnessed firsthand the team's transformation from a struggling organization to a dominant force in the league.

"It was really an honor for me and my teammates to be part of this organization as it went from being pretty bad to pretty good," Bledsoe reflected. "Since we left, it's gone on to be the marquee organization in all of pro sports, at least in the United States. But we were part of that transition from doormat to a fairly competitive organization."

Advertisement

As the NFL continues to celebrate the legacy of Tom Brady, Bledsoe's candid reflections offer a unique perspective on the journey of one of the greatest athletes in sports history.

ALSO READ: When Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl 2015 Jersey Was Recovered by FBI 1150 Miles Away in Another Country