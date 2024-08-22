Drew Bledsoe Unnecessarily Roasts Tom Brady Ahead of Fox’s NFL Analyst Debut: ‘Tired of….Squeaky Voice’

Drew Bledsoe isn't done mocking Tom Brady, as he fired some shots at his old teammate ahead of the GOAT's debut as a Fox NFL pundit.

In an appearance with NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Bledsoe discussed Brady's potential as a broadcaster.

"I'm sure he'll do a great job at it," Bledsoe said of Brady, who took over as the New England Patriots' main quarterback more than two decades ago.

The Patriots Hall of Famer stated that some of the best announcers are "the guys that do the work" and end up performing well.

“I know that Tommy will work it to death,” Bledsoe continued before taking a friendly jab at Brady, saying, “I will get kind of tired of his squeaky ass voice, but I know he’ll do a great job calling the games.”

Bledsoe was one of the roasters on Netflix's show The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady earlier this year, and he shared how he prepared for his routine. The former New England Patriots quarterback claimed he went over his routine with his family to ensure he wasn't saying anything wrong.

“My wife did vet one joke, which I’ve never told publicly, and I still won’t because she’s like, ‘No, that’s over the line,'” Bledsoe said. “And then we did go back and forth with the writers and they helped take some of the ideas I had and put them in sequence so that things rolled.”

Bledsoe stated that approximately a week after the roast, he began to reflect on it saying, “I came up with an entirely different routine [and] an entirely different script. So now I hope there’s another roast and I hope I get invited.” Bledsoe recommended that Netflix ridicule Peyton and Eli Manning simultaneously.

Although Bledsoe has more dirt on Brady, convincing him to perform another roast may be tough. Brady expressed sorrow after the roast, citing the impact on his family.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Brady said on The Pivot Podcast. “I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids, so it’s the hardest part about like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Given his celebrity, Brady will undoubtedly be the greatest NFL media story of 2024. He begins with a large audience: the NFL assigned Fox a Week 1 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns in a national Sunday afternoon window.

Fox requested its NFL partners to fill the early season with games that can draw large crowds after failing to meet expectations at 4:25 p.m. ET the previous year. That means Brady will receive a lot of attention right away. He closes by announcing Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

