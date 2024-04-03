Drew Gulak Breaks His Silence on Ronda Rousey’s Accusations of Sexual Harassment in WWE

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions sexual harassment allegations.

Former WWE and UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey has been dropping bombshell after bombshell as she is revealing every detail and mismanagement in the WWE organization. A couple of hours back, she showed a shocking incident where WWE wrestler Drew Gulak sexually assaulted her in front of everyone.

Ronda Rousey’s claims went viral on the internet, and this allegation has added fuel to WWE’s old harassment case, which involves former WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon.

Now, finally, the WWE superstar Ronda Rousey accused Drew Gulak addressed the situation and has expressed his part.

Drew Gulak tweeted from his official Twitter X account and expressed, “ Backstage at a WWE event in 2022, I saw Ronda talking with a group in the hallway. I stopped to say hi and shake all their hands, and in an attempt to shake her hand, I accidentally touched her drawstring. Complete accident, and one that I had apologized to her for the mishap.”

What Accusation Ronda Rousey Made?

The Baddest Women of Planet recently made her appearance at NewsNation, where she talked about WWE and her struggles in the most prominent professional wrestling company. The former UFC women's champion revealed a shocking incident in which she was sexually harassed in front of people by another WWE talent.

Ronda Rousey expressed, “I was standing there and this guy I was barely an acquaintance with grabs the string of my sweatpants as I'm walking by...and nobody reacts as if this is abnormal, and he's going down the hall and I'm like 'what the f*ck is that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants?”



“If my husband was standing there next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?' All the guys around me were like, this is part of the day. And if this guy was coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there are other people around, what's happening to these other girls when I'm not in the hallway.”



Ronda Rousey’s last WWE match was against her long-time friend and former tag team partner Shayna Baszler at Summer Slam 2023, and then she left WWE.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

