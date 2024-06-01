Drew McIntyre Gives Open Invitation to CM Punk for Title Match After WWE Clash at the Castle; Here’s What He Said

Drew McIntyre is rapidly approaching WWE’s next Premium Live Event, WWE Clash at the Castle, set to take place in his home country of Scotland with a significant opportunity ahead of him.

However, he appears to have already predicted the outcome of his scheduled match at the event and has been generous to his arch-rival, CM Punk. This comes after his anticipated victory at the aforementioned event.

What was Drew McIntyre’s offer to CM Punk?

Despite his recent setback at WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre remains resolute in his quest to reclaim championship glory.

As announced, the Scottish Warrior will challenge current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest for his title at the event. Following the May 31 episode of WWE SmackDown, McIntyre competed in a dark match and delivered a promo to the fans in attendance.

The Scottish native expressed his excitement for Clash at the Castle. Moreover, in a surprising turn, he pledged to give his foe, CM Punk a title shot and seemed confident in his ability to win the championship.

"If he gets cleared, when I win the title, I'll offer him a title match. His ego is so big, he will say 'yes' to the title match, social media will freak out, tickets will fly, there will be a buzz like never before. Punk and I will stand in this ring, eye to eye. The bell will ring, and then I'll embarrass him worse than he embarrassed himself in the UFC, and we'll move on."

How did the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk unfold?

Ever since Drew McIntyre injured CM Punk at the 2024 Royal Rumble, the duo have been exchanging verbal back-and-forths. While Punk was taken out of the road to WrestleMania by McIntyre, he retaliated against him at the Show of Shows.

The Best in the World attacked Drew at the end of his match with Seth Rollins after winning the World Title from him. This led to him losing the title to a timely Money in the Bank cash-in by Damian Priest.

Furthermore, as anticipation builds, fans are eager to see Drew McIntyre and CM Punk finally clash in the ring. The potential matchup promises to be a stellar showdown, and the wrestling world is abuzz with excitement. But it is yet to be seen if it actually will be for the World Heavyweight Championship or not.

