Drew McIntyre Goes Off on CM Punk and John Cena Promises to Send Them Both into Retirement

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre has managed to craft himself as one of the biggest heel superstars on the current active roster; his heated feud with The Second City Saint, CM Punk, is one of the best storylines on the roster.

At SummerSlam 2024, Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk in a special guest referee match-up, and as per some previous reports, WWE will announce the part of their match for the upcoming WWE premium live event, WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

Recently, Drew McIntyre made an appearance at the Fanatics Fest, where he even walked out on CM Punk’s theme song. During the public interaction, Drew McIntyre was asked about possibly facing John Cena during his retirement tour next year.

Drew totally went off on CM Punk and John Cena and claimed he would send both John and Punk to retirement together.

The Scottish Warrior quotes, “I’ve been pushing and nudging them left and right to make it happen cause the amount of stories I got on (CM)Punk when I was younger, I got tenfold on him.”

He further reacted on possibly facing John Cena next year, “There was never a one-on-one match. If I have to drive management crazy, I’ll drive them crazy, I’ll drive John crazy, I’m gonna get that match, and I’ll tear him apart on the microphone, which not everyone can do, in the ring and send him packing in a happy retirement and hopefully (CM) Punk along with him.”

According to reports, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre is going to be a strap match. The hint about the stipulation was dropped at the last episode of Monday Night RAW, where The Second City Saint whipped the flash out of McIntyre’s back with a leather belt. McIntyre even shared the marks of brutal whipping on his back after Raw on his social media platforms.

The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The company has already announced big matches for the card, including a WWE World Heavyweight champion match between newly crowned champion Gunther and Randy Orton.

WWE Undisputed champion Randy Orton will defend his championship against former champion Kevin Ownes, and a team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will take on the team of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match.

The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk kicked off after taking Drew McIntyre’s future-shock DDT signature at a traditional men's Royal Rumble 2024 match. CM Punk retriggered his tricep injury and was forced to take time off.

On the other hand, WWE crafted an angle in which Drew McIntyre came out and revealed he injured Punk on purpose. In place of Punk, McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 and kept on trolling Punk.

At WrestleMania 40, CM Punk finally snapped back at Drew McIntyre, costing him his title and three major title matches. The situation took a personal turn after Drew McIntyre involved Punk's family by stealing the band with the names of his wife and dog on it.

The saga between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has a lot of potential, and the rivalry will not be concluded in two matches. What are your thoughts on the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre? Comment below.

