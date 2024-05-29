Drew McIntyre Hilariously Roasts Damian Priest’s Promo Skills As World Champion Amid Rhea Ripley’s Absence

Drew McIntyre has gone full throttle against Damian Priest for costing him the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40. While Priest might have just hopped on an opportunity at the biggest event of his life, for Drew McIntyre it was a sin, Priest committed.

After taking shots at him on this recent Monday Night RAW episode, McIntyre has now thrown a bombshell at The Archer of Infamy comparing his promos since becoming the champion to an ex WWE wrestler, Jack Swagger.

For the uninitiated, Jack Swagger though worked with WWE for a decade (2006-2016), but he was known for cutting bad and boring promos. The fans always booed him for spitting trash on the mike and being absolutely pathetic.

So, McIntyre just dropped one of Jack Swagger’s disastrous promos and wrote, “Every Priest promo since becoming Champion and losing Rhea.” This was enough for McIntyre to send the fans into giving hilarious replies on this.

Fans Shocked by McIntyre comparing Damian Priest to Jack Swagger

Majority of the fans were gobsmacked with this brutal teardown of Damian Priest by McIntyre. Comparing Priest with Jack Swagger was hard hitting for obvious reasons because Jack was not just considered bad but extremely poor for cutting boring promos. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

One fan wrote, “i had to triple check who was tweeting.” The other said, “DREW THIS IS INSANE.” The third wrote, “I thought this was a regular person in the IWC tweeting this.” The fourth user said, “yep lol WWE should do whatever they can to scrub Jack Swagger from the history. guy was BUNZ.”

Is Damian Priest as bad as Jack Swagger?

It’s true that not every wrestler can be good on the mic, like CM Punk, John Cena, or The Rock. These are special wrestlers who held the audience with their tremendous mic skills.

So, Damian Priest, just like any other wrestler, isn’t that great in cutting promos. The spotlight just got on him, when he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Before that, he was just a midcarder in the Judgement Group.Instead, former Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was the highlight of the group, and thereby McIntyre took Ripley’s name in his post.

Priest will now try to restore his honor at Clash at the Castle pay-per-view on June 15, 2024 where McIntyre would look to snatch the World Heavyweight title from him, at his yard, in Scotland.

