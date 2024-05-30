Drew McIntyre’s Latest Comment Hints at Possible Appearance Outside WWE

Drew McIntyre has emerged as one of the cornerstones of the WWE television programming each week on its flagship show. Despite being a key player on Monday Night RAW, The Scottish Warrior dropped a hint at appearing for another promotion.

The thought possibly crossed McIntyre after witnessing recent events that transpired on another WWE show. Moreover, the move itself could be massive for Drew McIntyre and even WWE as a company.

What prompted Drew McIntyre to tease appearing for another promotion?

Drew McIntyre made a huge impact upon his return to WWE after rediscovering himself in the world outside the global juggernaut. Moreover, he regained his momentum at the start of 2024 with his social media antics and rivalry with CM Punk.

Despite all his recent success, McIntyre hinting at appearing for another promotion could possibly be at the sight of recent events. As seen on the latest edition of WWE NXT, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made her shocking appearance. This was part of the flourishing collaboration between WWE and TNA.

She was introduced by NXT GM, Ava as the next opponent for Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's title. The duo are now set to square off against each other at their upcoming event, NXT Battleground.

Witnessing Jordynne Grace cross the Forbidden Door, Drew McIntyre had some thoughts of his own. He took to his X to drop a photo from his TNA days to remind the fans that the door is open both ways.

McIntyre’s tweet clearly meant that WWE superstars could also appear on their show after Jordynne’s recent NXT appearance. “Doors open both ways,” he wrote.

What is next for Drew McIntyre?

While Drew McIntyre hinted at crossing through the Forbidden Door recently, his major focus remains on the huge opportunity ahead of him. The Scottish Warrior is slated to battle Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match is set to take place on June 15, at the OVO Hydro in his home country of Scotland.

It is heavily speculated that McIntyre would get the biggest moment of his life with a win at WWE Clash at the Castle. Moreover, with his latest comment, it could be interesting to see Drew appear on TNA as the World Champion.

After all, following his exit from WWE in 2014, McIntyre’s resurgence as a bonafide star was cemented with his tenure in TNA. So the sight of him appearing at their show could be a sweet homecoming for the three-time WWE champion.

