Drew McIntyre has been one of the most enthralling and captivating WWE superstars who regained his momentum at the start of 2024. Moreover, his ongoing rivalry with CM Punk brewing for months has been the center of attraction on Monday Night RAW.

However, it was his obsession with The Best in the World that cost him his destiny on the Grandest Stage of them all, WrestleMania 40. McIntyre defeated then-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to clinch the big victory at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philidelphia.

But an egotistical run-in with Punk led to him attacking McIntyre and allowing Damian Preist to cash in his Money in the Bank opportunity to slither the World Championship away from Drew McIntyre leaving him heartbroken.

What is next in the saga of Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest?

After months of being kept away from each other, Drew McIntyre addressed the man who he believed was not worthy to carry the belt. This led to a heated confrontation between Priest and McIntyre on RAW with the champion granting Drew a future World title shot.

Moreover, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE that Drew McIntyre has fully recovered from his hyperextended elbow injury and would compete for the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest at WWE's next PLE, WWE Clash at the Castle in less than three weeks in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.

What did Damian Priest say to Drew McIntyre on RAW?

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest came face-to-face interrupting the coronation of the new King of the Ring, Gunther. In a moment of verbal back and forth, Priest dropped Drew’s wife which visibly angered him.

The Scottish Warrior later on took to his X to issue a warning to the World Champion. He proclaimed that should Priest mention his wife again, he would smash a brick right across his face with a picture reminiscent of the actions he declared.



“He mentions my wife again and it will be this but I’ll be holding a brick. And not crying.”

With Drew McIntyre lasered focused on the huge opportunity in hand, we will have to wait and see if he can once again win the World Heavyweight title, this time in the battlefield that is surrounded by his country.

