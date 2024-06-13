Drew McIntyre Looks Back At WWE Release A Decade Ago Ahead Of Headlining Clash Of The Castle

Drew McIntyre is set to main event WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland this weekend. Sharing a post on X ( previously Twitter), The Scottish Warrior looked back ten years ago, on June 12, 2014, when WWE released him along with several other superstars.



The emotional post of Drew McIntyre

He posted a video and a screenshot of a ten-year-old article on the micro-blogging platform. Mentioning the date June 12, 2014, he wrote that former WWE talents like Curt Hawkins, Teddy Long, Evan Bourne, Broadus Clay, and many others were fired that day. Though at that time, he didn't even make it into the article's headline, he is now headlining WWE Clash of the Castle in his home country.

In the video posted by him, he is seen reading the article. Standing inside the ring of ICW, a Scotland-based promotion, where he immediately returned after the WWE release, the two-time WWE Champion said,

"Ten years ago today, I am one of the other...ten years ago it was the best thing to happen to me because I ended up right back here at ICW. I found myself as a performer, found myself as a man, grew business outside the WWE, and ten years later, the main event of Clash of the Castle."

Drew McIntyre's journey to the top after the WWE release

After Vince McMahon threw The Chosen One off the WWE roster in 2014, his career grew significantly. Apart from the Scottish promotion ICW, Drew wrestled for Evolve TNA and the Indies.

Since the 3MB days, Drew McIntyre has made a significant change in his appearance, growing a beard and gaining notable muscle mass. He grabbed WWE's attention once again after winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Advertisement

Less than two months after leaving TNA, Drew re-signed for WWE and restarted a new journey from NXT. He won the NXT Championship in the developmental brand, showing he was a changed man from his previous self.

In his second main roster run, the Scottish Warrior won Royal Rumble 2020, won the main event of WrestleMania 36, and became a three-time World Champion WWE. Now, he has the opportunity to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest in front of his friends and family in Scotland.

ALSO READ: Is Ricochet Still in WWE? Massive Update About Former US Champion Amid Alleged Departure; Check Out



