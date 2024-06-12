Drew McIntyre Opens Up On CM Punk Trying To Get Him To Mention Vince McMahon On WWE RAW

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's rivalry officially unfolded at Royal Rumble 2024. The Scottish Warrior was responsible for tearing The Best in the World's triceps, forcing him to miss WrestleMania 40. On the episode of Monday Night RAW on March 25, 2024, McIntyre and Punk swapped jibes.

During the segment, Punk tried tricking McIntyre into saying Vince McMahon's name. Punk asked him who gave him the tag, "The Chosen One."

However, the two-time WWE Champion cleverly evaded the question, refraining from mentioning the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, who called him The Chosen One. Recently, in an interview with The UK Metro ahead of Clash at the Castle in Scotland, Drew McIntyre discussed the segment with CM Punk from Monday Night RAW.



Reason Drew McIntyre did not take Vince McMahon's name

Drew said that the only thing on his mind at that time was whether saying the name would be a good look for the company. He had to make the decision in that second when Punk repeatedly asked him the question during their war of words.

McIntyre added, "I did what I thought was right for not just the company but for our roster and held my tongue that night. I had a couple of things in mind that would have melted the internet but potentially hurt us in different ways."

The Scottish Warrior stated that if he ever goes off script, using cuss words or saying outlandish things, it would not only hurt his reputation but also the WWE roster. He emphasized the importance of being professional in the squared circle.

Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle 2024

Next weekend, Drew McIntyre is set to take on World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle 2024. Featuring four other big matches, the pay-per-view will be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, Drew McIntyre's home country.

With the home advantage, the Scottish Warrior will be a clear favorite to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship. After beating Seth Rollins, McIntyre won the big gold at WrestleMania 40, but following an attack from CM Punk, Priest cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to dethrone him.

It will be a WrestleMania 40 rematch between Priest and McIntyre. It remains to be seen if CM Punk will interfere in the match.

