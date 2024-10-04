Drew McIntyre Opens Up on Viral Picture of Him Standing Beside CM Punk Ahead of RAW; ‘You Frickin’ Idiots’

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are arch-rivals not just in reel life but in real life too. They do not just despise each other on TV, but there is genuine hatred between the two. They have faced each other on two separate PLEs, and the scores are level so far. They will now lock horns against each other for the third time in Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

However, their rivalry was sprinkled with cold water by a WWE fan who clicked the two standing beside each other very calmly and composedly. This picture went viral on social media, and some fans argued that it undercut their rivalry ahead of their big match at Bad Blood.

Drew McIntyre has now reacted to this viral picture, saying that the two were just trying to be professionals in their capacities. “I remember there was some picture that came out online recently, and it was the big talk of the internet because Punk and I were close to each other during the day and it was, ‘Oh my God they really don’t dislike each other,” Fightful quoted Drew McIntyre.

He continued, “I was like yeah you frickin’ idiots. You don’t go to your office job and have to stand beside the guy you don’t like in your office occasionally just because someone snapped a picture of that moment because we’re dealing with a situation you have to deal with in your profession even if you can’t stand the p---k.”

McIntyre cleared that even though there is genuine hatred between them, there is also a level of professionalism in them and they have thick skin. He said that they go against each other only after the bell rings, and not before it.

As per the latest reports, McIntyre and CM Punk will open the Bad Blood PLE on October 4 by going up against each other for one final time in a Hell in a Cell match. Most probably, Punk is expected to win this fall, and this would also be the end of their rivalry.

However, there are also strong chances of Seth Rollins once again playing the spoiler in the match, and if that happens the match can end without any result, and the three of them might battle it out at either Crown Jewel or Survivor Series. Let’s see what happens.

