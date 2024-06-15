Drew McIntyre Provides Major Update Ahead of WWE World Heavyweight Title Match Against Damian Priest at WWE PPV

Drew McIntyre’s big day is here, as he is set to clash against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title match at Clash at the Castle. The match is in McIntyre’s own yard, in Scotland at the Ovo Hydro arena in Glasgow.

However, McIntyre has grief in his heart before the iconic match. As much as he is excited about winning the title against Priest at Clash at the Castle, he is also saddened by the fact that his wife won’t be there with him.

In a major announcement ahead of the clash, McIntyre said that his wife won't be there with him at the venue as she is in a hospital going for surgery.



What did McIntyre say about his wife?

McIntyre revealed this at the Clash at the Castle Kickoff meet, saying that he didn’t want to talk about it.

He goes, "I wasn't gonna talk about it, but I can't stop thinking about it; the one person who's not gonna be there is my wife.. She's in surgery right now, emergency surgery. And she told me, I want you to go there and bring that title home, and I'm gonna bring that title home!” McIntyre said.

However, he said that despite all of his personal compulsions, his eyes are very much set on the World Heavyweight title, which is currently with Damian Priest.



Drew McIntyre targets Damien Priest ahead of the match

Advertisement

McIntyre said that Damian Priest stealing his victory at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins was a big blow for him. “The last Clash was a stab through my heart, my family's heart, the whole of the UK. I cannot let it happen again to Scotland,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Drew McIntyre. He remarked that this is the chance to redo the wrong, and it’s also a moment he never dreamed of in his life.

Drew McIntyre’s big moment has unfortunately never arrived in WWE. He won the WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but that was in an empty arena as the novel coronavirus had imposed lockdowns all around the world.

Then his big chance came after four years, at WrestleMania 40, but here, once again, his win lasted for not more than 5 minutes as Damian Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank title and deprived McIntyre of a victory in front of thousands of fans. This might eventually be the case when McIntyre wins the title in front of his home crowd.

Advertisement

Also Read: Drew McIntyre Looks Back At WWE Release A Decade Ago Ahead Of Headlining Clash Of The Castle